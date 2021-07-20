Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Investigation follows Tauranga cellphone tower fire

The burnt cellphone tower this morning. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Times

Police are investigating a cellphone tower fire in Kairua, Tauranga, this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the fire by Fire and Emergency NZ about 3.30am.

A FENZ spokeswoman said they were called to a 2degrees tower on fire in Tareha Lane just after 3am.

Fire crews were called to a 2degrees tower fire in Tareha Lane this morning. Photo / George Novak
"The power authority and police also responded and needed to gain access to the tower. Dry powder was used to extinguish the fire," she said.

Four appliances were sent to the scene and left it in the hands of police about 5.27am, the spokeswoman said.

Police inquiries were continuing.