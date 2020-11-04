Introducing Bro & Bro: Yen Ngow's tui and pukeko designed to make people laugh

Yen Ngow of Maketū has self-published a book of cartoons called One Stone, Two Birds.

Bro & Bro are kindred spirits.

The pukeko and tui are characters in a book of cartoons produced by Maketū's Yen Ngow called One Stone, Two Birds.

Originally from Borneo, Yen says while there are environmental messages in the book, it's main purpose is to make people laugh.

The characters were inspired by two of the birds he often sees in his back yard.

''I drew them for the family, just to make people laugh,'' he says. ''They liked them, so I made a bit more and then a lot more,'' he says. ''Then I decided to get serious and publish a book to make more people happy.''

He says there is a little bit of education in the book with messages about wildlife protection - and he has used an adaptation of a well-known saying for the title.

There are 168 cartoons in the book that Yen has written, designed, illustrated and published himself.

''Self-publishing just took a bit of time to do the formatting, but I've just done it all by myself,'' he says.

The book took almost a year to put together and while the process was a learning experience, Yen sees the book as the product of his hobby.

''I'm not a professional making a living out of this,'' he says.

He does, however, hope to make some money from selling the book - money that would be used to support various initiatives in New Zealand and overseas through the Ngow Family Foundation.

''We contribute by committing our time, skills, resources, energy and funds towards various humanity, literacy, environment and wildlife protection organisations in New Zealand and around the world.

''I want to fundraise for all the charities we support,'' says Yen.

''I'm from Borneo and I've seen lots of destruction of rainforest. I haven't been there for a long time and it isn't a place I wanted to have a family, but I want to promote a good environment and respect for nature - we can't travel and do things so we send them money.''

As part of the conservation work funded by the trust, it has adopted orangutans and sun bears.

Closer to home, the family has also been involved with Maketū Ongatoro Wetland Society.

''My family is also interested in the environment - my wife (Priscilla) is the one behind that, I have learned from her as well.''

Yen says the foundation is private to the family.

He also helps the community in other ways such as being a volunteer English teacher to refugees and migrants at the English Language Centre and through Literacy Aotearoa, and also training clients at Vincent House in computing.

Yen and his family have lived in Maketū for about 13 years and he says it inspires him.

''We all love Maketū. We came here because my wife's family has been here for 45 years - it's her home town. It's a unique place and it's been like this for a long time because locals really love the environment.''

Yen doesn't yet have any firm plans for a second book, but says a children's book is a possibility ''one day, but this is a good start''.

He has donated copies of the book to local libraries and to Maketū Information Centre.

''The main thing is, I want people to enjoy it - to spread the laughter to more people.''