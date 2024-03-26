Te Puke’s former Mitre 10 building subject of business interest

The building previously occupied by Mitre 10 in Jellicoe St, Te Puke.

Empty since 2017, the former Mitre 10 building on Jellicoe St is the subject of some interest, says Te Puke Economic Development Group (EDG) general manager Mark Boyle.

Part of the building, owned by a Hamilton developer, is a Caroline Eve store, but the rest remains unused.

The owner had carried out a lot of work on the building and received consent for it to be used as Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) accommodation.

“He did a lot of work on upgrading the building [with respect to] its fire rating, future-proofing it and making it fit for purpose and had a very serious look at establishing an RSE facility, but that all got interrupted by Covid,” says Boyle. “But it’s still potentially an idea that could be developed.”

He says the idea was to have a facility specifically for RSE workers who would be dropped off and picked up, with pastoral care, rather than backpackers’ accommodation.

Other possible uses for the building are also being explored.

“There are a number of different people who are looking seriously at activity in that building that would add value to Te Puke from a retail perspective.”

He says there has been interest from businesses that could potentially “have a positive impact on other retailers”,

Mark says while the building has been empty for a considerable time, things are moving forward.

“There have been three or four very serious people [who have looked] at it and [Te Puke EDG] are actively talking to people to encourage interest in the building.

“The landlord’s very willing to try to work with people to create something that will work.”