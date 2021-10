Police were called to McLaren Falls Rd about 7.50am. Photo / File

There are reports of serious injuries after a crash near Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to McLaren Falls Rd about 7.50am.

A car is reported to have crashed into a tree and serious injuries are indicated in the job, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the scene. She had no information about injuries.