Injured woman rescued from Tongariro National Park

Tongariro Crossing in the Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

An injured woman has been rescued from Tongariro National Park.

Senior constable Sue Moult said the woman was on a tramp to the Rangipo Hut with four others when she injured herself on Friday.

"The group assisted her to Rangipo Hut where they contacted emergency services."

Moult said members of Taupō and Tūrangi Land Search and Rescue, along with Taupō Police and the New Zealand Defence Force responded to the call for help.

"Efforts to reach the woman via helicopter yesterday were unsuccessful due to weather conditions.

"The group stayed overnight at the hut and LandSAR teams were able to successfully reach the woman and assist her out of the park today."

Initial indications suggest the woman received minor injuries, Moult said.