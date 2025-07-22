Traffic banked up on State Highway 2 north of Tauranga. The TNL would bypass this route. Photo / File
New Zealand civil infrastructure construction leaders will converge in Tauranga this week to discuss how to get the country’s infrastructure pipeline back on track.
More than 600 people are expected to attend the Civil Contractors Conference 2025 at Mercury Baypark from July 23 to 25, includinginfrastructure construction chief executives, local government employees and representatives from major political parties, a statement from event organisers said.
Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said central and local government efforts to create and communicate a clear programme of work were critical for the industry’s ability to deliver key projects that support the country’s development.
“If we want to retain talent locally and deliver on the urgent infrastructure needs of Kiwi communities, our industry needs to have confidence that the future stream of work will be protected from the political winds of change.
“I’m grateful for the commitment made by senior central and local government politicians and officials to join us in Tauranga, and to work with us as we try and move the country’s vision for infrastructure from a plan to a reality.”
A cross-party political discussion will take place on Friday to give industry professionals a chance to hear directly from infrastructure spokespeople across New Zealand’s political spectrum.
The session will feature National Party Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk, Act MP Simon Court, New Zealand First MP Andy Foster, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty and Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter.
Pollard said the political presence at the event highlighted the importance of the industry and the event’s role as a forum for addressing the challenges facing New Zealand’s infrastructure sector.
But the event was “about much more than politics”.
Keynote speaker Shamubeel Eaqub, chief economist at Simplicity, will share his perspectives on the current state of the economy, drawing on more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector.
Other notable speakers at the conference include Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale, former New Zealand Climate Change Commissioner Dr Rod Carr, and many others.
Pollard said the social and networking events, site tour of the Takitimu North Link infrastructure project and the in-depth masterclasses at this year’s event would be other highlights.
The masterclasses will cover topics including practical AI applications, diversity and inclusion strategies, expert project management, business scaling, succession planning and impairment management.
The CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards, Z People Awards, and Connexis Civil Industry Training and Development Awards will also take place during the event, shining a light on the standout people, projects and training initiatives that make the sector proud.
“With our country facing significant infrastructure challenges, the conference represents a pivotal moment where industry experts, construction professionals and political leaders can work together to forge a sustainable path forward for the infrastructure sector,” Pollard said.