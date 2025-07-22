Traffic banked up on State Highway 2 north of Tauranga. The TNL would bypass this route. Photo / File

Traffic banked up on State Highway 2 north of Tauranga. The TNL would bypass this route. Photo / File

New Zealand civil infrastructure construction leaders will converge in Tauranga this week to discuss how to get the country’s infrastructure pipeline back on track.

More than 600 people are expected to attend the Civil Contractors Conference 2025 at Mercury Baypark from July 23 to 25, including infrastructure construction chief executives, local government employees and representatives from major political parties, a statement from event organisers said.

Civil Contractors New Zealand chief executive Alan Pollard said central and local government efforts to create and communicate a clear programme of work were critical for the industry’s ability to deliver key projects that support the country’s development.

“If we want to retain talent locally and deliver on the urgent infrastructure needs of Kiwi communities, our industry needs to have confidence that the future stream of work will be protected from the political winds of change.

“I’m grateful for the commitment made by senior central and local government politicians and officials to join us in Tauranga, and to work with us as we try and move the country’s vision for infrastructure from a plan to a reality.”