St John were alerted to the incident. Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured in an incident involving a truck and a tree near Paengaroa.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a collision involving a truck and a tree on State Highway 33 about 2:30pm.

“The tree has fallen on to the road and the northbound lane is blocked and the southbound passing lane is partially blocked.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area where possible.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.



