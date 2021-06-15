Inaugural Whangamata Saltwater Classic surf contest held in stormy conditions

Surfers contended with big swells for the Whangamata Saltwater Classic and Tai Murphy rose to the challenge. Photo / Mauritz Boehm

Surfers contended with big swells for the Whangamata Saltwater Classic and Tai Murphy rose to the challenge. Photo / Mauritz Boehm

The Whangamata Surf Academy held its inaugural Whangamata Saltwater Classic last week in challenging 2m swell conditions.

Competitors came from far and wide to push themselves in the large stormy waves on offer.

The Surf Academy's unique format that allowed all competitors to surf in three non-knockout rounds before finalists were decided proved a success.

Competitors were able to redeem themselves and improve on their positions even after having tough heats.

Standout surfer Tai Murphy (Whakatāne) shredded his way through the rounds and went on to win the under-16 boys' final as well as taking out the Super final with powerful and committed surfing.

Lola Groube (Pauanui) won the under-14 girls' division, showing great athleticism and determination; Tyler Stenzel (Pāpāmoa) finished on top in the under-14 boys' final, and Leia Miller (Piha) claimed victory in the under-16 girls' division after a close battle between herself, Pia Rogers (Whangamata) and Chloe Groube (Pauanui).

Whangamata SLSC provided its facility for the groms to host the inaugural Whangamata Saltwater Classic this month. Photo / Mauritz Boehm

A special thank you goes to Pete and Fleur Mitchell from Saltwater Surf Shop, who were the main sponsors of the event and have been longstanding supporters of the surfing community in Whangamata. Additional sponsors were My Hoody, Neon Surf, Sticky Johnson, Daiken, and Billabong.

Ruby Milne, India Kennings and Lola Groube. Photo / Mauritz Boehm

Whangamata team captain Hunter Cooney was instrumental in leading the event and in commentary.

Other honourable efforts by students in the Surf Academy were Otis Baxter doing behind-the-scenes work tabulating all the heat scores; and Mali Millen and Harley Waller handing out the contest rash vests.

Judges for the finals were Taylor Mainwaring, Harrison Biddle, Ash Rogers and Eden Mainwaring. This couldn't be achieved without the guidance of the team coaches Dylan Care and Rangi Ormond.

Ash Rogers as MC at the Whangamata Saltwater Classic. Photo / Mauritz Boehm

Under 14 Girls

1st - Lola Groube, 2nd - Megan Luke, 3rd - India Kennings, 4th - Ruby Milne, 5th - Ella-Rose Luke

Under 14 Boys

1st - Tyler Stenzel, 2nd - Theo Morse, 3rd - Sev Tolhurst, 4th - Sam Frazerhurst

Under 16 Girls

1st - Leia Miller, 2nd - Chloe Groube, 3rd - Pia Rogers

Under 16 Boys

1st - Tai Murphy, 2nd - Tava Santorik, 3rd - Beau Woods, 4th Noah Camburn

Super Final

1st - Tai Murphy, 2nd - Tyler Stenzel, 3rd - Leia Miller, 4th - Jac Forsyth, 5th - Lola Groube