Nathan Bailey, inaugural recipient of the Tauranga Moana Futures Scholarship. Photo / Supplied

University of Waikato first-year Bachelor of Engineering student Nathan Bailey is the inaugural recipient of the Tauranga Moana Futures Scholarship.

The scholarship was set up last year to support talented undergraduate students whose area of study will contribute to the future development of Tauranga City and the wider region. Bailey was chosen based on his desire to give back and improve Tauranga City for future generations.

The Tauranga Boys’ College alumnus has experienced many of the challenges he hopes to solve one day.

“Tauranga is an incredibly fast-growing city, but it lacks sufficient road infrastructure, which causes delays all over.

“I’m excited to give back, to redefine and re-engineer Tauranga so this growing city can flourish to its fullest potential.”

When considering what to study at the University of Waikato, Bailey found civil engineering was a natural fit. He described himself as a keen problem-solver and has many ideas for the development of Tauranga’s backed-up roads.

The scholarship, worth up to $40,000, will support Bailey as he completes his four-year degree. Bailey will also receive work experience and project-based learning opportunities at Tauranga City Council.

“Getting this scholarship has helped reduce the financial pressure,” Bailey said. “With everything being so expensive and the cost of living increasing, this scholarship means I probably won’t have to eat so many 2-minute noodles. I’m also really looking forward to the work experience at Tauranga City Council as I know how valuable it will be for my future.”

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley was on the interview panel and said the council was proud to offer the scholarship to such a deserving local recipient.

“Nathan stood out as he demonstrated a high level of commitment across his academic and personal pursuits. He demonstrated good consideration of Tauranga City Council aspirations and brought a genuine curiosity and problem-solving mindset to the conversation. The transport team look forward to seeing his progress and welcome his participation in an internship with us in the near future.”

The council’s partnership with the university will ensure the development of future talent in engineering and environmental sciences as the civic precinct redevelopment project gets under way.

Rotorua man heading to National Excavator Operator Competition

Marni Kemp will have his, and his excavator’s, mettle tested in Feilding this week when he shows off his skills in a 13-tonne digger to represent Bay of Plenty at the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition.

The Rotorua man is one of 13 champions from around New Zealand whose excavator skills will be pushed to the limit over a series of epic challenges.

Some of the challenges will test real-world skills such as traversing a trench and digging around pipelines, while other more unique tasks may include slam-dunking a basketball into a two-storey concrete pipe using an excavator’s bucket, and a slalom course.

Kemp said he wasn’t sure what would be on the cards at the competition, but he was feeling “pretty good” about it and “will just wait and see what happens when I get there”.

Marni Kemp with his regional champion award and prizes.

Manfeild Park will host the heavy metal showdown, which will take place on Friday and Saturday during the Central Districts Field Days.

Kemp works for Central Demolition and said his wide variety of previous roles and recent experience of working in demolition had prepared him well for the competition.

CCNZ chief executive Alan Pollard said the competition was about celebrating the exceptional skill of New Zealand’s top excavator operators and inspiring the next generation to get behind the controls.

“The more unusual tests of skill always bring the spectators but the competition also has a more serious side, with plenty of more traditional tasks such as trenching, operating around underground services, and tests of operator’s health and safety knowledge.”

KX Pilates announces New Zealand expansion

Reformer Pilates leader KX Pilates (KX) has confirmed plans to expand its dynamic workout across New Zealand, with sights set on Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Hamilton.

The announcement follows the success of its first studio in Bethlehem, where more than 850 clients have tried KX for the first time. The studios have ambitions to become a community hub for those seeking continuous improvement in health and wellbeing.

KX Pilates New Zealand managing director Kara Spice, said having spent so much time in the Bay, she knew Bethlehem was the perfect place to open their first studio.

“The feedback we’ve received so far from clients is that our Reformer Pilates is one-of-a-kind,” she said.

“We can’t wait to have more Kiwis join our community as we grow our studio footprint in the coming years.”

In her mid-20s, Spice discovered her love for KX while working in Australia as a dancer. She fell in love with the brand’s philosophy and undertook her Pilates training with the KX Academy – the brand’s proprietary education programme for all trainers before they begin their KX careers. Spice, alongside her partner Josh Gascoigne and KX sub-franchisee Remma McArdle, opened the first New Zealand studio in 2022.

KX Pilates founder Aaron Smith said Spice, Gascoinge and McArdle were the perfect partners to launch KX in New Zealand.

“They all have a passion for Pilates, health and wellbeing, and the KX brand, as well as a vision to shake up the industry for the better.

“New Zealand is showing significant opportunity for growth and a desire for a new form of dynamic Pilates. We plan to expand across the North and South Islands so locals can access a KX studio no matter where they are.”

Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge returns

The stars will be shining brightly on Rotorua’s culinary scene this winter with eateries across the town entering the Matariki Dish Challenge.

The challenge, which runs from June 12 to July 16 will be officially launched at Te Pā Tū on March 21. The launch is designed to excite and educate eateries before they set off to create their culinary creations.

Local producers will be there to showcase local ingredients the chefs can incorporate into their dishes. Chefs will also be able to participate in a workshop to gain more understanding of Matariki, while eatery owners and managers can participate in a workshop run by HospitalityNZ on leveraging their entry into the challenge via social media.

The Rotorua Matariki Dish Challenge supported by RotoruaNZ is designed to not just showcase the region’s food offering at this special time of year but to help eateries grow and improve.

The Business Digest is compiled from press releases.