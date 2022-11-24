In full swing at Thames Power Cruise for Repco Beach Hop 2022

Colleen and Brian Pascoe are Beach Hop fancy dress legends - in the background are fellow fun sports Carol and John Harwood. Photo / Alison Smith

Colleen and Brian Pascoe are Beach Hop fancy dress legends - in the background are fellow fun sports Carol and John Harwood. Photo / Alison Smith

Rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t die - it doesn’t even slow down - as Dave and Iris Sutcliffe demonstrated on the closed main street of Thames today.

The Thames couple are members of Valley Rockers and were among those rockabilly-strolling to the 1950s live music while every imaginable style and colour of hot rod, muscle car and street machine parked up for the crowds.

Repco Beach Hop 2022 hit the accelerator at a Waihi Warmup Party yesterday and a convoy of classic cars headed over the Kopu-Hikuai hills to Thames for the Power Cruise today.

Locals Dave (86) and Iris (80) weren’t dressed to impress but had the moves, baby.

“We’ve been dancing for 62 years,” shouted Dave over a loud rendition of the 1967 classic Ten Guitars before the beat overcame him and he whisked Iris off for another whirl.

Joining them were Hawke’s Bay couples Carol and John Harwood, and Colleen and Brian Pascoe, who were dressed to impress and had the moves to match.

They fill their classic car every year with a different themed costume for every day of the festival, which runs until Sunday, in Whangamatā.

Dave (86) and Iris Sutcliffe (80) have been dancing together for 62 years and took the opportunity at Repco Beach Hop in Thames today. Photo / Alison Smith

The outfits change but the faces become familiar at the charity event headed up by Repco Beach Hop president Noddy Watts, whose voluntary crew are like family.

It’s unmissable for many of the car owners, who cruise from around the country.

Tauranga’s Shona Sharp and her 1960 107E Ford Prefect “Peggy Sue” have become something of a vintage celebrity from attending the festival and entering vintage pin-up shows.

This year she proudly wore the sash of Miss Universe 2022 Charity Queen, and is even busier now she is full-time grandmother to three mokopuna, a full-time aged care worker and a representative for 27 charities.

Beach Hop beauties. Photo / Alison Smith

“I lived here in Thames for 23 years so it’s lovely to be back,” she said from beneath a pink flamingo umbrella as the rain momentarily pelted down.

The thousands of onlookers were a welcome boost for Thames businesses. Vintage collector Crafters and Collectors Pop Up Gallery stallholder Linda Stephenson said the steampunk town has embraced a new fashion style.

“We were the steampunk pop-up shop not long ago and we’re reinventing ourselves this week. Vintage fashion sells very well,” she said. “Vintage is eternal.”

There are 4000 members in the New Zealand Hot Rod Association and many were celebrating the end of lockdowns and the return of the Beach Hop and other gatherings, such as the recent Bluff to Cape Reinga cruise.

They are refusing to let the cost of gas slow them down.

“You don’t think about that - if you thought about it you wouldn’t do it and it’s a lot of fun,” said Warren Pattinson of the association.

He said diehard hot rodders consider hot rods as cars built pre-1949, with street machines coming into the ‘50s and ’60s, followed by the muscle cars of ‘72 and following years.

“The Mustangs, the Camaros, the high-horsepower cars are muscle cars but they’re also street machines. There’s the whole complexity of it,” says Warren, who owns a T-bucket and a ‘55 Chev.

“It’s the love of cars, the doing-up of cars, but then you get the people that are into dressing-up and it’s really nice to see the women all in the 50s dresses. And the dancers - it’s all intermingled with rock and roll.

“It’s a culture, but it’s also just like a large family and everyone has a good time.”

Trev Halstead barely had time to finish his meat pie before being asked more questions about his mint green 1951 Studebaker, which is “nearly all Studebaker”. Retiree Trev imported the car as a “parts” vehicle and opened the container to realise this was no parts car.

With front bucket seats that started life in an old Honda and a 1965 Studebaker steering box linked to a Toyota Yarris electric power-assist steering unit, there’s some new but a whole lot of old that’s received a whole lotta love.

What’s it worth?

“$350,000,” says 70-year-old Trev without missing a beat.

Trev Halstead and his 1951 Studebaker caught a lot of admiration. Photo / Alison Smith

Friday’s Castrol Edge Thunder Cruise heads to the quiet beachside settlement of Onemana before a night full of rock ‘n’ roll, with Whanga Bar Hop Idol at 7pm and music in the street, various bars and at Whangamatā Club.

Saturday and Sunday highlights include a retro carvan show at Whangamatā Area School, the 9.30am Rock ‘n’ Roll club march down Port Rd, and the Burgerfuel Vintage competition followed by a prizegiving and major prize giveaway of a 1968 Ford F100 pick-up truck.











