George Clark, father of former Prime Minister Helen Clark, has turned 102.

SH2 traffic notice to March 17

Maintenance/remaining reseal sites: Pahoia/Esdaile Rds, March 15. Where possible, works will be carried out at night, with temporary speed limits during the day. Weather dependent, expect delays.

Other sites remaining scheduled after March 27: Pahoia/Esdaile Rds, Lund Rd to Forta Leza, Highfields Drive, Katikati, Challenge Ōmokoroa, Woodland Rd, Old Fire Station, Katikati.

Athenree Gorge — line marking ahead of flexible median barrier installation. Contraflow in place with speed restrictions.

Kauri Point Rd to Stokes Rd — service relocations under way. Contraflow and shoulder closures in place with speed restrictions.

SH2/Sharp Rd intersection — roundabout construction under way with significant activities on the southbound lanes. Intermittent stop/go traffic management may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays.

Apata Curves — road widening works under way. Contraflow in place with speed restrictions. Intermittent stop/go traffic management may cause longer delays, but typically expect minor delays.

SH2/Te Mete Rd, Te Puna — haul road set up to support summer earthworks season for construction of Takitimu North Link, shoulder closure, 60km/h temporary speed limit.

SH2 Te Puna Stream bridge, Te Karaka Drive, Whakamārama — road rehabilitation night works, 8pm-5am, delays will occur. Expect significant delays during night works. Temporary speed limits in place during the day.

– Source: NZTA

George turns 102

George Clark, of Waihī Beach, turned 102 last week.

Two years ago Katikati Advertiser ran a story on the centenarian — the father of former Prime Minister Helen Clark — when he celebrated his milestone 100th birthday with family and friends.

This year he had three birthday parties and enjoyed them all — with his men’s coffee group, his local friends and support and one with family.

Helen says George is in good health and spirits.

“He is very proud to have reached 102. With 18 great-grandchildren, he has a lot to look forward to.”





Katikati Lunch Club members enjoy a day at Athenree Homestead.

Ladies do lunch

The Katikati Lunch Club enjoyed a three-course lunch on the veranda of the restored Athenree Station at Athenree Homestead this month.

The group also toured the eight-bedroom 1879 settlers homestead. They donned Victorian hats for photographs around the homestead — a memento of their day together.

Katikati Lunch Club was originally for rural women to come into town to socialise with others. The lunches continue and are on the third Wednesday of each month, and include guest speakers.

INFO www.athenreehomestead.org.nz

Katikati Lunch Club members tuck in to a three-course meal at Athenree Station.





Waihī Beach Coastguard to the rescue

On Saturday night, Waihī Beach Volunteer Coastguard conducted a search and rescue operation after a yacht ran aground on Bowentown Bar.

The incident occurred when a yachtsman misjudged the tide in the channel and contacted Coastguard for assistance.

The situation escalated to a mayday at 11.26pm and by midnight, Waihī Beach volunteers had launched rescue vessel Gallagher Rescue with seven crew members on board.

Despite not having an EPIRB or flares on board, the person used flashing red lights to help Coastguard identify his location in the dark.

The person on board was wearing a lifejacket, and the crew successfully attached a tow line and freed the yacht from the sandbank.





Feedback welcomed on draft long-term plan

A focus on core services, infrastructure and careful financial management features in Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s long-Term Plan 2024-2034 consultation document, which is open for public feedback.

The regional council is seeking public feedback on all documents during the consultation period from March 8 to April 9.

Among the proposals include who should pay for buses, whether to sell some Port of Tauranga shares, and new regional parks.

Full draft available from www.boprc.govt.nz/ltp-2024





Red Cross appeal

This month New Zealand Red Cross is running its annual appeal and is asking for your help to fund its “bucket list” of activities that improve the lives of vulnerable people in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

A spokesperson says it is asking Kiwis to help it do “buckets of good” by giving to the annual appeal. The appeal includes a nationwide street collection on March 22-23.



