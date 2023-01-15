Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Hundreds of millions paid out in Bay of Plenty hardship grants as people struggle

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
The Government has handed out millions of dollars in hardship assistant grants. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has handed out millions of dollars in hardship assistant grants. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dentures, vasectomies, glasses, wigs, hairpieces, laser therapy, tenancy tribunal fees, water tank refills and effluent treatment system maintenance and repairs.

These are just some of the examples that fall under hardship assistance grants that the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times