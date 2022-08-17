Anne Henry with Humphrey at his new home. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Humphrey the elephant seal wood sculpture has a new place in the sun.

The old wood carved seal has retired from celebrity life at Katikati's The Landing, and last week was transported to his final resting spot at Henry Rd.

The massive elephant seal carving was waterlogged and beyond repair so Katikati Open Air Art group decided he needed to retire in peace — with a new Humphrey to take his place.

Local chainsaw sculptor Neville Warner originally fashioned Humphrey from a huge macrocarpa stump in 1996. Humphrey was dedicated at The Landing in 1997 where he's been until now.

The carving has been a meeting spot for many and locals have fond memories of the sculpture.

Fotheringhame Contractors removed him last week, free of charge, and gave him a suitable farewell complete with flashing lights on the way to Anne Henry's land in Henry Rd. Ash Jones says they were happy to take him away in style.

Humphrey was fashioned after a real seal who used to swim up the Uretara River in the mid-1980s. He was sometimes seen at The Landing and was also a regular visitor to Waihi Beach, Bowentown, Kauri Point, Tuapiro and the Uretara Stream between 1985 and 1989.

Artist Roger Bullot has been tasked with creating Humphrey 2.0, which is in the design phase. Roger is the artist behind the dragon at Te Puna Quarry Park.

''Roger is working with council as it's going to be a lot bigger than [the original] Humphrey because Humphrey was defined by the size of the trunk of tree that his form was chainsawed out of,'' Anne says.

There will be some minor development in the area by Western Bay of Plenty District Council before a new Humphrey will arrive.

The group are hoping 2.0 will be under way by summer.

In the meantime, Anne will preserve the original Humphrey with a concrete wash to keep him going as long as possible.

Humphrey is close to the roadside for easy viewing and cyclists and walkers in the area will be able to check him out.