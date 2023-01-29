Hot weather gives germs the opportunity to multiply faster on the food inside luncboxes. Photo / 123rf

Hot weather gives germs the opportunity to multiply faster on the food inside luncboxes. Photo / 123rf

School holidays are wrapping up, but there’s still plenty of hot weather ahead, so New Zealand Food Safety is sharing tips to keep your tamariki’s packed lunches safe to eat this summer.

“When lunchboxes get hot, the warm environment not only makes the food unpleasant to eat but also gives germs the opportunity to multiply faster on the food inside, and therefore to cause foodborne illness when eaten,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Children can do their part by keeping their lunchboxes out of the sun and heat when at school, but the parents and caregivers preparing those lunches need to consider how to keep food cool until it’s eaten.

“No one wants to start the year off with a sick day.”

So here are some tips to keep your children’s lunchboxes safe: