Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied



The Coromandel Peninsula's Hot Water Beach is being showcased in a new tourism campaign.

Tourism New Zealand has unveiled If You Seek, a campaign encouraging New Zealanders to travel with curiosity, and explore further to be rewarded with extraordinary travel experiences.

"New Zealanders have been exploring their backyard over the past two years, with 63 per cent of Kiwis visiting new places and doing new things. If You Seek has been created to show New Zealanders who think they've seen and done it all, that there's more to find to enrich their travels, if they seek – because the more you give to New Zealand, the more it gives to you," Tourism New Zealand said in a statement.

The "moonscape" of Hot Water Beach. Photo / Supplied

The new global campaign features a suite of short films, showcasing attractions including Hot Water Beach, Hobbiton, Lost World Abseil in Waitomo, Hooker Valley near Aoraki Mt Cook, and Spooners Tunnel on the Great Tasman Cycle Taste Trail in Nelson Tasman.

The "Buried Treasure" video featuring Hot Water Beach includes freshly dug personal hot pools where the landscape has become a "moonscape" and encourages viewers to grab a shovel, and togs, and head along.

Hot Water Beach features in a new tourism campaign. Photo / Supplied

Tourism New Zealand chief executive René de Monchy said "There are world-class, travel experiences right here on our doorstep – so with this campaign, we wanted to inspire Kiwis to go beyond their usual getaway – we know there are natural-born seekers out there ready to explore deeper."

"The true magic of our country is reserved for those willing to step out of their comfort zone and seek even more."

Tourism New Zealand said its research showed that around two-thirds of New Zealanders intended to take a domestic holiday in the coming year, and 42 per cent were motivated to visit a place they haven't before on their upcoming travels.

Destination Coromandel says Hot Water Beach is best visited two hours either side of low-tide. If you arrive at high tide the hot springs will be under water. Spades can be hired at the local shop.

