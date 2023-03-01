After many delays, the Katikati Innovative Horticulture Centre exterior is up and work should proceed more easily now, Hilary Johnson says.

The framing of the new Katikati Innovative Horticulture Centre is up and if all goes to plan, students will be learning in the new building by term two.

The first sod was turned in September last year signalling the beginning of works. The old prefab building was demolished for recycling in November and concrete was poured early December. The frames were up by mid-December.

Innovative horticulture manager Hilary Johnson says there were a lot of frustrating delays because of wet weather “but the roof went on and the building was wrapped just before Cyclone Gabrielle arrived”.

“Things will now proceed more easily once the building is enclosed.’’

The centre will be a purpose-built horticultural facility on Katikati College grounds where budding horticulturists can learn all aspects of the industry. The idea sprouted with the knowledge that Katikati is in the middle of horticulture country with many opportunities for young people.

Hilary says the school has turned horticulture from being “a low-level gardening programme to a multi-functional, cross-curricular course that students can take pathways into jobs, or on to polytechnic, university or internships”.

Fundraising began in 2019 and Hilary says the trust is “so grateful’' for the backing it has received.

“From a personal angle, after five years of planning, fundraising, lots of hard work — and laughs — and meeting so many fantastic supportive people, it is really satisfying seeing this project so close to its first major milestone. It will make such a difference for Katikati’s young people.’’

The facility is 240sq m with a 60sq m covered balcony as an outdoor area.

The open-plan build includes laboratories, a multi-purpose space, kitchen, toilets, office and small group work area.

The planned date for handover from the builder will be April 14, ready for occupation in term two of the school year.