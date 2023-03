Anti-trans activist given the green light to enter New Zealand, house sales plummet to a 40-year low and just how bad is the education crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-trans activist given the green light to enter New Zealand, house sales plummet to a 40-year low and just how bad is the education crisis in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A horse died after being hit by a car this morning, blocking part of State Highway 2 near Waihi.

Police were called to a crash between a vehicle and a horse between Rifle Range Rd and Dean Cr at around 6.30am.

A spokesman said the horse died and was blocking one lane.

A farmer was organising a tractor to move it, he said.