Early Māori used the caves for burials, and more recently, a man lived in one for two years.

A missing section of pathway along Pacific Ave would be built to complete the loop around the base of the reserve, with a timber boardwalk replacing sections of steep and narrow path on the Maunganui Rd side.

Two of 12 car parks on Pacific Ave will be removed to make space for the pathway, and all will be closed during construction, along with the summit track entry.

Council manager of spaces and places Alison Law said the budget for the pathway and cave works was about $400,O00 and work was expected to be done by late July.

Representatives of Ngāti Kuku and Ngāi Tukairangi hapū were consulted about the upgrade, she said.

Law said new black powder-coated steel cave barriers would feature laser-cut, culturally-significant patterns designed with the hapū, allowing for airflow.

”Plants may eventually grow around the cave entrances, reducing the prominence of the barriers.”

Gates would allow access for maintenance and rubbish removal.

“[The] council’s Mauao and heritage specialist will continue to work closely with hapū around management approaches and when there might be access.”

A Ngāti Kuku spokesperson said it would always endeavour to protect significant cultural and historical sites, for mana whenua and the community in general.

As part of a broader plan for Hopukiore Reserve, the playground would also get a major upgrade.

Feedback from a council campaign last year asking what people wanted for the play area showed 91% of the 298 responses supported the planned upgrade, with 5% opposition.

Law said the council planned to share concept designs for the new playground in September for community feedback, before construction started next year.

She said about $1m to $1.5m had been allocated for this project over the next three years, but that could change depending on the final design and further community input.

“As with all our new play spaces, inclusivity is a key focus. The design is expected to include a slide that can be accessed via a gently sloped mound.”

Law said the existing spinner climber and slide would remain, as they were still popular and in good condition.

“We’ve also heard strong interest in a flying fox, and we’re working to incorporate that into the design.”

Will Crosby, owner of The General Cafe in Pacific Ave, said he was not opposed to the upgrade concept but was concerned about other impacts on small businesses in the area.

“When I bought this business in 2021, my opex [operating expenses] were $12,000 a year, now they are more than $30,000, with 80% being rates.”

Crosby said there was a significant parking shortage in the area and the council had a staff member driving around regularly checking for vehicles parked over the time limits.

“No one wants to park in this area for fear of getting tickets and the loss of more car parks is going to be another huge detractor for shoppers and visitors.”

The council “ramping up” rates to “help pay for these projects” did not help.

Crosby said he and other small business owners were already struggling – the council’s new street dining charge would add $800 to his bills for six tables.

“The council has no idea how tough it is for small business owners and I will probably not pay these fees and see what happens.”

Lesley Bryan, owner of LMR women’s fashion accessories store on Maunganui Rd, said she supported the upgrades, especially improving pedestrian safety and protecting the caves.

A long-time Mount Maunganui holiday home owner, who asked not to be named, said the upgrade was “a great idea”.

”It has been like this forever and ever. Some people may be upset about the loss of a couple of car parks, but I’m sure lots of people will enjoy using the new boardwalk.”

Kane Von Kloeg, duty manager at Backdoor surf, skate and streetwear store in Pacific Ave, said he supported both upgrades as they would “benefit the wider community” and give people more reason to visit and shop in the area.

Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular said the project would “benefit everyone” who used the “popular” space to connect, exercise and play.

The upgrades would ensure everyone could safely move around the reserve and the caves were preserved.

It would build on other accessibility initiatives in Mount North.

