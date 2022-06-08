Hopes for new Tauranga trade relationships after international diplomat visit

Members of a Heads of Mission diplomatic tour at Huria Marae, Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Foreign Heads of Mission diplomats are in Tauranga this week, prompting hopes for new trade relationships.

The delegation – consisting of New Zealand and Australian-based Heads of Mission, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 37 countries – is the largest domestic delegation of foreign diplomats to visit New Zealand in recent history.

Yesterday's tour has been led by Priority One (the Western Bay of Plenty's economic development agency) on behalf of the Tauranga City Council and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said hosting the diplomats was invaluable for enhancing important international relationships and proactively re-engaging with overseas markets.

"Tauranga has become a key economic hub in the upper North Island and is home to New Zealand's largest port, allowing connectivity to the rest of the world.

"The visit couldn't come at a better time, particularly after a period of disruption and closed international borders. We are proud to showcase the fantastic export companies we have in our region, to the world."



During the visit, the delegation visited local businesses and experienced the region's Māori culture, innovation, education, trade, tourism, and local cuisine.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said this rare opportunity to host the diplomats in the region allowed the city to showcase its best assets, as well as the trade and investment opportunities on offer.

"Tauranga is New Zealand's fastest-growing city, which is a testament to our wonderful environment, climate and lifestyle. The area is rich in culture, is a centre of innovation and logistics and is home to horticultural excellence and productive fisheries.

"As a result of the visit, we hope new trade relationships will open up, which will strengthen our ties with these countries and create lasting partnerships to be valued and fostered by all."

During the tour of New Zealand, the delegation will also visit Hamilton.