Awhina Maree Blake was sentenced on 10 benefit fraud charges in the Tauranga District Court yesterday. Photo / File

A Tauranga woman, who stole nearly $34,000 in welfare benefits, has been sentenced to seven months' home detention and 100 hours' community work.

Awhina Maree Blake, 36, from Mangatawa, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court yesterday after she earlier pleaded guilty to a total of 10 charges.

They were one charge of obtaining by deception, four charges of using a document to obtain a pecuniary advantage, and five charges of using a forged document.

Blake was overpaid $33,936.40 between June 11, 2013, and June 19, 2016, after she claimed solo parent benefit, and additional support payments she was not entitled to.

Her offending included filing documents in which she had lied or omitted key facts, including not telling the truth about where she and her children were living.