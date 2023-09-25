Senior students play the Futuropoly board at the Future of Work expo.

Students rolled the dice to see how their futures may play out last week.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation held the Future of Work careers expo for the second time at Katikati College using a fun method to structure the day.

On a huge “Futuropoly board’' students rolled the dice and did the activity or visited the business/provider they landed on and repeated the process.

Futuropoly is an interactive career pathways experience which is formatted similarly to the popular game board Monopoly. It was created by the Graeme Dingle Foundation four years ago.

Students were able to find and collect information from local Western Bay educational institutes, service providers, local employers and from the defence force.

Project K and Career Navigator programme coordinator Pitiera Tuhura says the purpose of Future of Work is to expose senior students to different career choices and subject selection.

The students enjoyed the design of the day, he says, and they tried to get as many points as possible via the Future of Work booklets. There were prizes with Black Ferns and All Blacks gear on offer.

Hato Hone St John charity gives students a taste of ambulance life.

Eleven providers helped to shape the day — including the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Claymark, Hato Hone St John, University of Waikato, Wintec, six stalls from Toi Ohomai, DMS Progrowers, Apata, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, New Zealand Defence Force and Katikati Community Centre’s Poutama.



