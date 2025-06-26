After successful treatment, Synge returned to work full time.
Synge is backing Dry July – an annual challenge where participants give up alcohol for a month while raising funds for non-medical services for Kiwi cancer patients, including physiotherapy rehabilitation service Pinc and Steel, which Synge used.
Dry July raised more than $900,000 last year for cancer patients. Registrations are open for this year’s initiative.
Synge said she had since returned to fulltime work – a career inspired by her first cancer diagnosis.
She was a radiation therapist for 15 years before switching to corporate work.
Synge said she worked for Elekta, a global company that developed and produced radiation therapy equipment.
“I love my job because it still ties me to oncology.”
Dry July New Zealand campaign director Veronica Shale said the initiative raised crucial funds to help New Zealanders affected by cancer to access free, “life-changing” support beyond medical treatment.
She encouraged people to sign up: “Rally your friends, commit to the challenge and together we can make a real difference for those facing one of life’s toughest battles.