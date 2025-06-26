Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Hodgkin lymphoma, breast cancer: Tauranga mother beats disease twice

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tauranga mother Jess Synge was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 15. Her diagnosis inspired a career in radiation therapy. Photo / David Hall

Tauranga mother Jess Synge was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 15. Her diagnosis inspired a career in radiation therapy. Photo / David Hall

Tauranga mother-of-two Jess Synge knows what it is like to face and beat cancer – twice.

The 40-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 15 after finding a lump in her neck.

She said she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, which was a result of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times