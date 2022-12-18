Highmark Homes founder Bob Hunt retires after 60 years

Bob and Ryan Hunt. Photo / Supplied

It’s the end of an era for local Bay of Plenty housing company Highmark Homes as its founder Bob Hunt officially retires after 60 years.

Highmark Homes celebrated Hunt’s legacy at a retirement dinner last week as he passed the reins over to son Ryan Hunt, who has been working alongside his father for the past 20 years.

Hunt’s retirement falls at a tough time for the construction sector, which has felt the impacts of the last few years due to supply chain disruptions and increased material costs.

“The country is facing a tough economic time, with nearly all economists pointing to high interest rates and an over-inflated market,” Hunt said. “But we’ve got through it before, and tough times can always be overcome as Kiwis are hard workers and we have a beautiful country, with a wonderful lifestyle, and that’s not going to change.”

Hunt started his building apprenticeship in 1963 at 15 years old, which was encouraged by his father who was a structural engineer, boat builder and farmer. Hunt worked hard to complete his 10,000-hour building apprenticeship within four years, working overtime to shave a year off his five-year apprenticeship. A few years later he founded “Hunts Homes” which specialised in delivering affordable, transportable homes throughout the North Island.

In the construction boom of the 1970s, Hunts Homes was pumping out 200 houses a year and the company began to take off. In 1979, owing to Hunt’s innovative thinking and professional aspirations, Hunts Homes had diversified and expanded to having its own pre-cut yard and complete kitset packaging system in one place. By 1982, Hunt had established Hunts Homes branches in Taupo, Rotorua, Hamilton and Auckland.

Hunt said the biggest learning over all his years building homes across New Zealand has been to put the customer first every single time and pay attention to the details.

“When the customer is happy, they’ll tell people and your company will remain on the top of the heap.”

Over the years, Hunts Homes continued to grow and in 1994 the company rebranded to Highmark Homes, with licensees now operating around the country, including Rodney, Franklin, Tauranga, Wairarapa, Hutt Valley and Dunedin.

“I’ve noticed differences in and around the Auckland area, and Bay of Plenty, compared with the Wellington and Dunedin areas further south,” Hunt said.

“Homes are being designed differently for the different regions, their lifestyles and the climate. It isn’t a one size fits all model like it used to be and that’s great - we want to build homes that our customers want and that we’re proud of.”

Hunt said he sees some of the smaller Waikato towns next in line to boom.

“They’re still affordable to buy and live, with a great lifestyle and accessible to the main centres when you feel like you need a dose of city life.

“It’s been a privilege building homes for thousands of families over the years, here in New Zealand and exporting to the Pacific islands,” he said.

“We have seen it all over that time; the highs and lows, the rate increases, the slow periods, building booms and everything in between.”

After being semi-retired for several years, Hunt said he was looking forward to enjoying more free time and reflecting on the fruits of his labour spanning the past seven decades.

“Backing off - I’m looking forward to just backing right off. Having less pressure and enjoying the maintenance of our properties, and leisure time with my wife Margaret, our children, and grandchildren - and of course travelling after Covid put the brakes on it for the last few years.”

Supplied content