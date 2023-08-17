The cheerleaders from Te Puke High School’s production 'High School Musical. On Stage!'

Many Te Puke High School students will be going back to their childhood with the school’s new production, to be performed on stage next week.

The students are currently going through the final rehearsals of High School Musical. On Stage!, which is based on the original Disney movie High School Musical.

Arts leader of learning Shannon Armstrong says the musical stage show was chosen because “it’s a family favourite that’s nostalgic and fun”.

Lead cast member Lydia Williams-Stewart, who plays Gabriella, has found the rehearsal process highly rewarding.

“It’s been nice to be able to push myself out of my comfort zone and it’s been a great experience with my peers - to do it with people who are enthusiastic about theatre in school.

“I like being able to explore my character Gabriella and how she develops through the play.”

Blake Scott, who plays Troy, says: “It’s been a rollercoaster, an entertaining one. I wanted to audition to get out of my comfort zone, and I’ve got to know the other year levels well through it. I like my character because he’s like me in real life. He’s clueless, but open to trying new things.”

Production choreographer Jennifer Cram says: “It’s been a ball; everyone has been really receptive. The students can connect to the play because it’s modern and part of their childhood, and now High School Musical is a Disney series, so they have it in their everyday lives.”

High school productions are intensive for students and teachers.

The cast has been rehearsing after school on Tuesdays and all day on Sundays - sometimes as much as 10 hours a week - with director Toni Henderson.

All the work is set to create a highly engaging and fun week-long event for students and the community.

High School Musical. On Stage! opens on August 22 and runs until August 26 on the high school stage. Gala night is on August 22, when tickets are $35 each.

General tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children, and are available to from the school office.

High School Musical. On Stage! was written by David Simpatico.



