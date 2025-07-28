Advertisement
Helicopter crash near Whakatāne injures three, CAA investigates

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
The crash involved a Bell 206L-3 LongRanger helicopter, registration ZK-IGD. Photo / Nathan Cox

A private helicopter reportedly experienced “violent shaking” just before it crashed in eastern Bay of Plenty.

An investigation has begun into the crash, which left three people injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on a rural residential property between Matatā and Thornton at 3.16pm

