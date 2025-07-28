Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Helicopter crash near Whakatāne injures three, CAA investigates

The crash involved a Bell 206L-3 LongRanger helicopter, registration ZK-IGD. Photo / Nathan Cox

A private helicopter reportedly experienced “violent shaking” just before it crashed in eastern Bay of Plenty.

An investigation has begun into the crash, which left three people injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on a rural residential property between Matatā and Thornton at 3.16pm on Sunday.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating the incident, which involved a Bell 206L-3 LongRanger helicopter, registration ZK-IGD, a spokesman said.

The incident occurred about 15km north-west of Whakatāne near Matatā.