Heavy rain watch and severe gales for Bay of Plenty

A heavy rain watch has been issued for parts of the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Glen Jeffery

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch and possible severe gales for parts of the Bay of Plenty.

In a statement it said a low was expected to move eastwards across central North Island today, delivering heavy rain to parts of the North Island from southern Waikato and Bay of Plenty down to the Kāpiti Coast and northern Wairarapa.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the ranges of Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.



