A health warning has been issued for Ohau Channel. Photo / NZME

A public health warning has been issued for the Ohau Channel and upper Kaituna River due to the levels of cyanobacteria, or algal bloom.

The warning was prompted by water samples, visual assessments, and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Dr Gregory Evans, medicine physician for Toi Te Ora Public Health, said today’s warning extends previous health warnings issued for Lake Rotorua and the Okere arm of Lake Rotoiti.

“It is important to avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water,” he said.

Cyanobacteria can release toxins that can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

“Algal mats and scum may also accumulate along the shoreline of the lake and so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic,” Evans said.

“Dogs are particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline. Elsewhere in New Zealand there have been reported deaths of dogs that have eaten algae on shorelines.”

Evans said the existing cyanobacteria-related warning for Lake Rotoehu remained in place, and the previous health warning issued for Lake Okaro had been lifted.