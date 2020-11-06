Health warning lifted from south-eastern bays of Lake Taupō

Algal bloom in south-eastern bays of Lake Taupō has subsided. Photo / File

A health warning issued last month for south-eastern bays of Lake Taupō due to algal boom levels has been lifted.

The health warning was put place last month from Hatepe to Motuoapa, including Te Poporo Point (Bulli Point), Motutere Bay and Motuoapa Bay,

Dr Jim Miller, a Toi Te Ora Public Health Service's medical officer, has lifted the warning.

He said the results of observations and water testing by Waikato Regional Council, Taupō District Council and Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board confirmed that the algal bloom level had subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms when using lakes, he said.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful to people, as well as animals," Miller said.

"The current warm conditions are perfect for toxic algae growth, so it is always safest to check the water before you get in. Look before you leap."

Miller said if the water looks discoloured, smells unusual if there is scum on the surface, or the water has green or brown particles suspended in it - then it was best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else.

From the beginning of December to the end of March, Waikato Regional Council will be checking for signs of E.coli, as well as cyanobacteria (the micro-organism that causes potentially toxic algal blooms).

In the meantime, additional sampling will be carried out as required if alerted to potential problems by members of the public.

Report any concerns by calling the Waikato Regional Council on 0800 800