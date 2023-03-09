The Kopurererua Stream flows through Tauranga. Photo / File

A health warning has been issued for a Tauranga stream due to faecal contamination.

Toi Te Ora Public Health said in a statement routine water testing of the Kopurererua Stream had found high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Lynne Lane said the warning meant people should avoid swimming in the stream.

E. coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the guts of warm-blooded mammals, including people and birds.

“In water used for swimming and other recreation, too much faecal contamination can cause gastroenteritis or infections of ears, eyes, nasal cavity, skin, and the upper respiratory tract,” Dr Lane said.

Regular sampling of the stream water would continue and Toi Te Ora would communicate any changes in advice.

According to the NZ Swim Guide, the Kopurererua Stream flows for 29 kilometres from the Mamuku Plateau to the Tauranga Harbour. It runs through the Kopurererua Valley Reserve and restoration work is underway to reduce farmland runoff into the stream.