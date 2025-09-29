Judge Coyle ordered the woman undergo assessments to see whether she is fit to plea, as well as whether she is insane.
The judge granted interim name suppression for the woman, as well as the victims. She was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the High Court on October 22.
A spokeswoman for Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said his office had been made aware of the incident “under the no surprises policy”.
“The minister acknowledges this tragedy, and his thoughts are with all involved.
“As this is an ongoing police matter, the minister is unable to comment further at this time.”
A Health New Zealand spokeswoman said it was limited in what it could say at this time, but confirmed it was “supporting the police investigation”.
Detective Inspector Lew Warner earlier said police inquiries were ongoing.
-RNZ