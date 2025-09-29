Mental Health minister Matt Doocey said his office has been made aware of the incident. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

The mental health minister’s office has been briefed after a woman allegedly murdered one person and seriously injured another inside a car.

Health New Zealand has confirmed it is “supporting the police investigation”.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Roads in Bay of Plenty about 3.50pm on Saturday, after a report of two people being injured by a third person, while in a vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed.

One person died at the scene, while the other is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Monday before Judge Stephen Coyle on charges of murder, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.