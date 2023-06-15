Members of Piako Peddlers in orange jackets; Rebecca Jenks, HDC economic development; Wati Ngamane, founding board member of the Hauraki Rail Trail Charitable Trust (HRT); TCDC councillor Robyn Sinclair; MPDC Mayor Adrienne Wilcock; Tourism Minister Peeni Henare; Waikato MP Tim van der Molen and Jill Taylor of Ngāti Tumutumu, an HRT Charitable Trust board member. Photo / HDC

Members of Piako Peddlers in orange jackets; Rebecca Jenks, HDC economic development; Wati Ngamane, founding board member of the Hauraki Rail Trail Charitable Trust (HRT); TCDC councillor Robyn Sinclair; MPDC Mayor Adrienne Wilcock; Tourism Minister Peeni Henare; Waikato MP Tim van der Molen and Jill Taylor of Ngāti Tumutumu, an HRT Charitable Trust board member. Photo / HDC

The Hauraki Rail Trail has secured a total of $3.7 million in government and council funding to repair and upgrade the cycle network, after damage suffered in recent storms.

Today it was announced that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will contribute just over $2m towards the project. This is matched by joint funding from the Thames-Coromandel District Council, the Hauraki District Council, and the Matamata-Piako District Council, which will all contribute to the three-year repair project.

Tourism Minister Peeni Henare made the announcement of the funding in Matamata.

The trail suffered severe damage to its surface and stability in this year’s summer storms, with the funding ensuring its recovery and resilience.

“I am grateful for the support we have from our three district councils and central government in working with us to resolve the funding hole we were facing after the storms”, said Hauraki Rail Trail CEO Diane Drummond.

“This community asset is of such great importance to our local community, providing both strong economic and health benefits. To see it on its knees in February was very sad. With our borders open again, we need to dust off the dirt and get on with the mahi now.”

Drummond continued on to say that the works programme would take another 18 months to complete, such was the scale of the damage.

Minor works are already under way throughout the network, with the project due for completion in 2025.

The major repairs included in the project are:

1. Rehabilitation on the trail from Kaiaua to Rays Rest. Relocating the track away from the unstable northern end of Rays Rest.

2. Putting in a bypass of the ongoing Waikato Regional Council stop-bank works and then relaying the trail.

3. Resurfacing and bridge repairs between Thames and Hikutaia.

4. Extensive works between Paeroa and Waihī to stabilise and resurface the trail.

5. Surface and slump repairs between Paeroa and Te Aroha.

Strong support for the repair project reflects the importance of the economic and social contribution the 160-kilometre Hauraki Rail Trail makes to the surrounding regions. It is used by 115,000 people each year, many of whom are tourists.

Recent research showed that the trail had a high return on investment, with visitor spend, business development, job creation and positive health outcomes credited in its contribution to the area.