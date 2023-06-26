Waihi Golf Club. Photo Rodger Bagshaw

Thames Valley Club Rugby

Both the top and bottom fours have been settled for the playoffs with one round yet to be played in the Thames Valley Senior A rugby competition. The top four is headed by Hauraki North with 47 points, then Whangamatā with 40, Te Aroha Cobras with 38 and Paeroa 36.

The bottom four have Waihou 20, Mercury Bay 18, Thames 12 and Waihī Athletic 6.

On Saturday Hauraki North marched on as they beat Mercury Bay 45-10 to record their 10th win. A last-minute Whangamatā penalty resulted in a try-less 9-9 draw with Paeroa.

At Boyd Park, Te Aroha Cobras edged neighbours Waihou 15-8 to secure the historic Doctor Dunn trophy. Waihī Athletic celebrated their first win of a long season as they beat Thames 26-14. Aickin Road, Whangamatā was the venue for the local A and B sides. Old-fashioned “keep it close” rugby was needed on a wet and muddy Saturday afternoon.

The Whangamatā red and whites did not underestimate the well-organised Paeroa green machine. Paeroa kicked three clinical first-half penalties for a 9-0 halftime lead. Despite being a player down after 30 minutes as a forward was red-carded, the Paeroa team held their own. After 30 minutes of the second half, Whangamatā had kicked two penalties to close the gap to 9-6. But there was plenty of drama left in this game as Whangamatā had a back sin-binned for 10 minutes, a mid-range Whangamatā penalty attempt thudded away against an upright - and then, there was a last-minute penalty attempt.

The fanatical local fans huddled on the northern bank whooped with joy as the penalty kick flew over the crossbar for 9-9. Thanks to match officials referee Peter Hastings and linesmen Glen Smith and AJ Hartley. And extra special thanks to AJ, who officiated in both the early and main games. Fabulous stuff considering the cold and wet conditions.

Whangamatā B beat an undermanned but valiant Ngātea side 34-0.

Results

Thames Valley HG Leach Senior A Whangamatā 9 v Paeroa 9, Hauraki North 45 v Mercury Bay 10, Te Aroha Cobras 15 v Waihou 8, Waihī Athletic 26 v Thames 14. Senior B Te Aroha Cobras 72 v Waihou 0, Whangamatā 34 v Ngātea 0, Hauraki North 0 v Coromandel 17.

Draw for this Saturday July 1, home team named first, kickoff 2.35pm unless noted: Senior A Mercury Bay v Waihī Athletic, Paeroa v Hauraki North, Te Aroha Cobras v Thames, Waihou v Whangamatā. Senior B Hauraki North v Ngātea 1pm kickoff, Waihou v Whangamatā 1pm kickoff and Coromandel v Tairua.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf hosts Meat Pack Day

Although competitions over the first three days of the week were able to be played, the weather caused the postponement of Thursday’s monthly meat pack tournament until next week and severely impacted the club’s weekend programme.

VETS: On Monday (June 20) Waihī hosted a Waikato Veteran Golfers Meat Pack Day and another round of the Coromandel Shield. After a weekend of very wet weather, and even rain in the morning, the hosts were delighted that 86 vets from Waihī and around the region turned out to play on the day. In spite of the forecast, the field enjoyed a dry day, and although there had been so much rain, it was a credit to the greens staff that the course was still in very good condition.

The best ladies’ net score, and in fact the best score of the day, went to Kaylene Croker with a net of 66, and the men’s best net was won by Gary Choat on 67. In the Stableford competition, Jock Stronach with 40 points took the top prize, with Helen Baynes the top lady next with 39. Next was Brian Baynes and Michael Black (Matamata) both with 37, then Rodger Bagshaw, Susan Mustard, and Colin Anderson (Paeroa) with 36. The twos pool was shared between Ho Chian (Te Aroha), Stuart Carney (Tāhuna) and Brian Baynes (Waihī). An innovation was three optional gross pools which were well supported, and these were won by (0-16) Michael Black (Matamata), (17-24) Kaylene Croker, and (25+) Jock Stronach.

TUESDAY NINE HOLE SECTION: A overcast start to the day for the nine-hole Stableford haggle. The winner by 5 points was Vicky Knight with a very good 26 points, with Margaret Meldrum next with 21 points. Then Margaret Hickey, Glen Bennet, and Christine Mercer all had 19 points, ahead of Lynda Thomson, and Elaine Goodwin both with 17.

WEDNESDAY LADIES: The ladies were delighted to have a fine day for their net haggle this week. The top score this week was Di Lockwood with 71 net, a couple of shots ahead of Rosalind Giffney on 73. Next were Carol Leary and Helen Baynes, both with 74, followed by Rae Wright and Anke Hermannsdorfer on 75. Carol Leary and Di Lewis both scored twos. The “Dreamers Player of the Week” was Di Lockwood for her net 71.

MEN’S FLETT TROPHY QUALIFYING: Saturday was scheduled for the Flett Trophy qualifying, but with the diabolical weather most (of the sensible) members stayed home, however 13 individuals did play and completed their round, and thus qualified. Leading qualifiers were John Taylor (73), Chris Pilmer (74), and Wayne Brierley (76).

Rodger Bagshaw

Whangamatā Mah Jong

57 players hit the tables on Friday.

The winners were:

1st with 44 points: Philipa Dennison

2nd with 43 points: Rae Giles

3rd with 42 points: Gael Butler