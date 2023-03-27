Hauraki-Coromandel Sport: Thames Valley club rugby under way

The Thames Valley senior rugby competition season is under way.

Round two of the Thames Valley senior rugby competitions gets under way this Saturday, April 1.

Plenty of close games are guaranteed, with players coming and going from each club’s playing squads. One notable transfer is that of Scott Day, who joins Waihou from Whangamatā. Scott is originally from the Wairarapa region, and is not only a member of the Waihou playing squad, but is also Waihou’s technical director.

Two other upcoming player milestones are those of Reuben Meares of Waihī Athletic, who is only six games away from his 200th game for his club, while TJ Wise of Whangamatā is only five games away from his 100th appearance for the Red and Whites.

Home team named first, and kick off at 2.35pm unless stated otherwise

Senior A

Whangamatā v Waihī Athletic

Paeroa v Te Aroha Cobras

Waihou v Hauraki North

Thames v Mercury Bay

Senior B

Whangamatā v Tairua. Kick-off 1pm.

Ngātea v Te Aroha Cobras; Waihou v Hauraki North. Kick-off 1pm.

Waihī Athletic

Player gains: Steve Wild, Max Wirihana, Josh Wirihana, Cristopher Folau, Poasi Folau.

Player losses: Charles Pipe, Manawa Hill, Matthew Hart.

Players to watch: Reuben Meares (six games off his 200th for the club), Dylan Horne, Ethan Seymour, Dylan Bellamy.

Coaches and management: Matt Carden-Scott, Stu Pratt, Kahu Craig-TeRanga, Jason Topp.

Te Aroha Cobras

Player gains: Boston Hale, Maliu Nonu, Jo Saukawa, Josh Mason.

Player losses: Rupeni Vakacegu, Sione Vakapuna Etoni, Lewis Craik, Shakahn Tokana.

Players to watch: Cameron Dromgool, Ben Stephens, Zac Stephens, Leroy Neels, Shontayne Dare, Sireli Kuraduadua.

Coaches and management: Wayne Williams, Shayne Stephens, Mark Wilson.

Waihou

Player gains: Jake O’Connor, Taine Wilson, Glen Mcintyre, John Smith, Jay Vucago, JP Josevata, Kini Namoumou, Michy Junior, Sammy Cama, Scott Day.

Player losses: Daniel McQuoid, Damon Morgan, Rhys Manning, Todd Arnold, Joe Downey, Chad Belfield, Ben Bonnar, Nathan Bonnar, Todd Doolan, Cole Fahy, Adam Hallett, Tyrin LyttleKey

Players to watch: Patrick Aislabie, Brad Mitchell (Sticks), Hamish McLennan (Ohaupo), Sam McCahon, Dominic Gore, Hayden Mulgrew.

Coaching and management: Jarrah Sheehan, Scott Day, Adam Martin, Andy Paul, Darren Conder.

Hauraki North

Player gains: Luke McDuff, Josh Barker, Christian Rosewarne, Richard Rosewarne, Shaun Hill, Jerome Hill, Matty Fisher.

Player losses: Will Newbold.

Players to watch: Etiuefa Fiavaai, Guto Davies, Lee Carter, Rikki Sherrock.

Coaches and management: Bill Cooksley, Mike Voykovich, John Corbett, Barry Matson, Tamsin Armstrong, Jacob Lowe.

Whangamatā

Player Gains: Jacob Chaplin (Injury), Dylan Jeffries, Ben Laurie, Suliasi Lomavatu, Jake Barfoot, Fin McCall, Callum Wall, Sean Cullen, Christopher Tuilotolava.

Mercury Bay

Player Gains: Mark Bouma, Phil Lelievre, Joe Reynolds, Luke Thompson, Paddy Mckenzie, Anzac Waterhouse, Ryan Connell.

Players to watch: Matt Sinclair, Adam Clague, Dane Mathew, Connor McVerry, Miller Vincent, Lucas Lipa, Connor Holmes, Charlie Best, Connor Mcleod, Ricky Cressy-Hamilton/

Paeroa

Player Gains: Michael McKain, Coel Kerr, Keanu May Matafeo, Brooklin Toia.

Player Losses: Vaka Stanley, Nirai McCrae, Rimu Alexander.

Players to Watch: Bryson Williams, Sam Tupou, Oshea Te-Oka Cox, Hendrix Beazley, Eliki Sicinilawa.

Coaches and Management: Martin Ash, Chris Doak, Josh Firth.

Thames

Player Gains: Luke Chambers.

Player Losses: Harry Semple (Player Coach), Laulea Mau, Sione Toa, Tavita Halafihi, Tui Jr Toai-Key, Bobby Motuliki, Sia (last name unknown), Richard Judd.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf report

The usual Waihī monthly meat pack tournament was extended to “The Golfing for Gabrielle” fundraiser to help the Hawkes Bay flood victims.

Top results: Best Gross was Greg Rosevear with a 76, while the best nett was won by life member John Drent with a fine nett of 66. The best Stableford was won on a countback by Gary Dunlop with 38 points.

Monday vets: A good field of 50 vets gathered for their weekly competition. While Karen Croker and Adrianne Lynch both had 40 Stableford points, it was immaterial, as the competition for the day was for the least amount of putting strokes. This was won by Heidi Tormey and Allen Smith, who both only had 26 putts for the 18 holes.

Nine-hole mixed haggle: Fortunately, the rain held off on Tuesday so the players could enjoy their weekly competition. Some great golf was played, with Vicky Knight scoring 22 Stableford points, and she was closely followed by John Vautier, Jill Morrison, and Julia Nicolson, all with 21.

Wednesday ladies: This week, the ladies played best Stableford pairs by hole. This different competition was enjoyable, and some close scores were achieved. First was Karen Digglemann/Dot Ramsey with 46 points, while second was Kaylene Croker/Sue White with 45, and next was Viv Lilley/Helen Hunkin with 44.

Saturday ladies: The combined Ladies’ Sections also played their part by running a large raffle for the Golfing for Gabrielle fundraiser.

Saturday men: In the morning haggle, Division 1, Tim Parish finished best with 39 points, while Ross Sayer and Allen Sarjant both had 37. Alex Standfield and Grant Robson had 36 points, while Jonathan Clare scored 35. In Division 2, the senior members came to the fore, with Bob Hoggard on 43 points.

Rodger Bagshaw