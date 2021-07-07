Harry Matchitt on trial for Ōpōtiki murder of Brian Hilton: CCTV analysis found two persons of interest

Harry Clements Matchitt, 52, is on trial in the Tauranga High Court accused of murdering Brian Hilton. Photo / File

Security camera footage featuring two men identified as persons of interest was shown to the jury on the third day of the trial of an Ōpōtiki man accused of murder.

Harry Clements Matchitt, 52, is on trial in the Tauranga High Court accused of murdering 77-year-old Brian Albert Hilton in 2016.

The Crown says Matchitt assaulted Hilton - kicking, punching and stomping on him - at his Ford St, Ōpōtiki home on July 7.

Hilton was found seriously injured in his lounge the next day and died in Tauranga Hospital on July 13. Matchitt denies inflicting Hilton's injuries.

Forensic scientist and forensic imaging specialist Dr Ian Calhaem was the first to be called to provide expert analysis of CCTV footage captured on the night of the alleged assault.

Several pieces of CCTV footage captured on cameras on nearby Church St were shown to the jury of 10 men and two women this morning.

Footage from cameras near Opotiki Pumps and Irrigation and Independent Security Consultants Ltd on the evening of July 7 was the main evidence analysed by Calhaem.

Calhaem said the footage quality made it difficult to analyse but explained to the jury in detail how he came to his conclusions.

This included analysing the coverage of each camera and focusing on reoccurring objects in each frame to piece together a timeline of movements in the area, he said.

Two persons of interest were identified, Matchitt and another individual whose identity was suppressed by Justice Kit Toogood for legal reasons.

Calhaem said using visual landmarks and the positions of various members of the public, he was able to determine the movements of one person of interest in the footage.

Calhaem said the person walking down Church St on the night of Hilton's assault was of medium stature, wearing a light-coloured jacket and trousers, black boots and carrying a shoulder bag.

Another CCTV footage sample played to the jury was from a local bar in Ōpōtiki.

Calhaem said characteristics between the footage outside the bar and that of the man seen walking from a Chruch St address towards Ford St that night were "similar".

However, reviewed footage of the other person of interest taken at a Rotorua petrol station showed a different type of individual and someone of a different build, he said.

It was "very unlikely" the two men were the same person, Calhaem said.

Questioned by defence lawyer Roger Gowing about the positioning of the CCTV cameras, Calhaem confirmed he had not undertaken a site visit.

The trial continues.

- The Whakatane Beacon