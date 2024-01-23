The traditional march-past.

The annual Harris Cup Carnival took place in the shadow of the part-built Pukehina Surf rescue club recently.

The competition began after a karakia by Jayden Harris, grandson of Selwyn Harris, who established the surf lifesaving base at Pukehina.

It was the 15th running of the carnival that was started to give a taste of competition to the smaller clubs in the district.

This year about 170 competitors aged between 5 and 14 took part from Pukehina, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Maketū and Waihī Surf Life Saving Clubs.

The males' under-14 sprint.

The competition on the beach involved sprints, beach flags and beach relays.

Because of challenging surf conditions, the water events were moved to the estuary where competitors battled it out in board, surf and diamond races to gain points for their club in the hope of taking out the coveted Harris Cup.

The Harris Cup was awarded once again to Whakatāne Surf Life Saving Club which had 240 points. Second place-getters Pukehina are narrowing the gap every year and finished with 204 points. Waihī earned 91, Ōpōtiki 26 and Maketū 24.



