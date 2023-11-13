The Inachord Singers.

Christmas carols and other harmonious tunes will be ringing through the Western Bay in the coming weeks.

Songbirds throughout the district are putting on merry and uplifting concerts in the lead up to Christmas starting from this weekend.

The Inachord Singers of Tauranga kick off the concerts on November 19 in Katikati.

Inachord is a community choir based in Bethlehem that meets weekly under the direction of vocal coach Andrew Braid.

The chorus of women share their love of singing at retirement villages, care homes and concerts across Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty and even the Waikato this year.

The Mural Town Singers.

Up next will be Katikati’s own choir the Mural Town Singers with Memories of Gold on November 26. A spokesperson says they have a great mix for this year’s Christmas concert — including festive songs and some classics.

The Mellowtones.

The Mellowtones singing group have been around for more than 30 years. Their group consists of eight voices and a pianist from Katikati, Paeroa, Karangahake and Waihī.

They will be singing in Katikati on December 7 and funds raised will go towards Katikati Christian Foodbank. The mixed repertoire will be carols and others.

Western Ave Ōmokoroa sports ground will be the venue for Ōmokoroa Christmas Carols in the Park.

The first ever Ōmokoroa Christmas Carols in the Park will take place on December 9 at Western Ave sports grounds.

This will be a big event with musical and dance performances, inflatables, photobooth, face painting and food stalls (or bring a picnic).

‘’Christmas is a special time and this is a great opportunity to bring people together in a shared evening with well-known Christmas carols (sung by C3 Church group) to end the night,’’ a spokesperson says.

It is a free event.

Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park event also includes Christmas carols as well as other live music, kids’ activities and entertainment, food and craft stalls on December 2 (after the Santa parade).

■ If you have a Christmas concert or event coming up, let us know by emailing news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz.





The Details

Inachord Singers: Annual concert at St Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Mulgan St on November 19 at 2pm, $20.

Mural Town Singers: Memories of Gold Christmas concert at St Paul’s Church, Katikati on November 26 at 2pm. $10.

Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park: Features live music, vendors, craft stalls, food and kids entertainment follows the Santa parade on December 2 from 3.30pm at Moore Park.

The Mellowtones: Long time singing group at The Arts Junction on December 7 at 1pm. Raising money for Katikati Christian Foodbank.

Ōmokoroa Christmas Carols in the Park: New event features music and dance performances, inflatables, a photobooth and face painting. Food carts, spot prizes and giveaways. Western Ave sports grounds on December 9 from 5-8pm.