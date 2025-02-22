Aaliyah trains at Tauranga studio Dance Avenue. Photo / David Hall
Tauranga dancer Aaliyah Hunt has claimed an international title at her most recent competition, fast-forwarding her dream to becoming a professional dancer.
The 13-year-old, from Dance Avenue in Tauranga, qualified for the international competition at an Auckland event.
She then went to Australia’s Gold Coast in January to compete at Evolution Dance Nationals where she faced 32 dancers in her gala, hungry for the top spot.
“You had to make it to the top three to get through and if you made it to the top three, then you got to go to the final gala to win it,” said Aaliyah’s mum, Jenny Hunt. “Which is what Aaliyah did and won.”
Aaliyah competes at competitions around the country. Last year she placed in the top three at the national competition in Christchurch, allowing her to qualify for the Australian competition. This was her “favourite achievement yet”.
She also represents her school at competitions like Dance NZ Made, a national contest involving schools nationwide.
Last year she placed first in the Year 8 category and third overall from categories age Year 7 to Year 13.
Mum Jenny said Aaliyah spent every waking minute dancing and often she found her dancing in her room. “She’s very self-motivated and very determined. She loves to be challenged. The bigger the challenge, the more she commits herself to it.”
“I know that all of my hard work I do will pay off in the end,” Aaliyah said.