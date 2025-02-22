“It felt really good because I trained and worked really hard,” Aaliyah said. “Being able to win feels like all my hard work had paid off.”

Aaliyah enjoyed the opportunity to compete against dancers from around the world.

“Everybody was really nice and it was quite a hyped-up competition with high energy and loud music.”

Aaliyah has been dancing since she was 3 and aims to become a professional dancer to perform on cruise ships so she can travel the world. Photo / David Hall





Her prize for winning the competition is an all-expenses-paid trip back to the Gold Coast for the Aussie Dance Tour, from April 9 to 12.

Aaliyah will spend three days participating in dance workshops with famous dancers from throughout Australia.

She has been dancing since she was 3 and has been training hard to achieve her dream of becoming a professional dancer on cruise ships.

Aaliyah performing in the finals at the Evolution Dance Nationals event in Australia. Photo / Supplied





Aaliyah said she focuses heavily on technique to ensure every routine she performs is as perfect as she can get it.

She trains at her studio, Dance Avenue, for two or three hours on Fridays on top of jazz, lyrical, contemporary and musical theatre classes.

She said her teachers had always believed in her and encouraged her through her journey.

“They help me with all of my technique and strength in all of my dances.”

Aaliyah will be flown to the Gold Coast, all expenses paid, to spend three days participating in dance workshops with famous dancers from Australia. Photo / David Hall





Ashley York is Aaliyah’s duo partner and the pair have always placed either first or second at every competition they’ve entered.

Aaliyah competes at competitions around the country. Last year she placed in the top three at the national competition in Christchurch, allowing her to qualify for the Australian competition. This was her “favourite achievement yet”.

She also represents her school at competitions like Dance NZ Made, a national contest involving schools nationwide.

Aaliyah performing her duo with Ashley York at the Evolution Dance Nationals event in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Last year she placed first in the Year 8 category and third overall from categories age Year 7 to Year 13.

Mum Jenny said Aaliyah spent every waking minute dancing and often she found her dancing in her room. “She’s very self-motivated and very determined. She loves to be challenged. The bigger the challenge, the more she commits herself to it.”

“I know that all of my hard work I do will pay off in the end,” Aaliyah said.

Aaliyah becomes a finalist performing at the Evolution Dance Nationals event in Australia. Photo / Supplied







