Lance and Steve Bellamy with Supreme Hoist boss Ted Heath in front.

Hard work pays off.

When Lance Bellamy was just 15 years old he was recruited by Supreme Hoists because he was seen hard at work painting a roof.

“Noel and I were sitting having lunch and Lance was painting the roof of the building next door,’’ says business owner Ted Heath, “and we see him get up there in the morning and he’s up there all day painting this bloody roof and we said ... ‘this kid’s doing a good job, let’s give him a job’. And that was it.’’

So started a family tradition — Lance started working there followed by two younger brothers Dan and Steve.

Another family tradition appears to be workplace longevity. Together the Bellamy brothers have combined more than 100 years working at the same place. Lance is retiring this month after 49 years, Dan previously worked there for about 25 years and Steve still works there after 38 years.

When the Katikati Advertiser asked Lance ‘why so long?’ he replied, “We’re a family. I know all Ted’s kids and he knows our little darlings and that’s the way it is.’’

Steve says with a smile “better the devil you know’'.

Another hard worker is 82-year-old Ted himself, who started the business in Hamilton in 1972 with a few others. He still shows up for work every day.

“I might have a snooze in the afternoon,’’ he says.

The business started in Hamilton before moving to Waihi. A fire at the Waihi premises drove them into temporary premises before they moved to Marshall Rd in Katikati.

‘’I walked into council offices at 10am and by 10.15am I owned an acre and a half of land which wasn’t even surveyed ... just like that. It used to be old cattle yards,’’ Ted says.

Early beginnings started with a caravan in the front lawn as an office. The building was built around 1979.

Supreme Hoists expanded in the 1980s and they had about 24 employees.

The company initially manufactured two and four post car hoists but due to a change in materials, they swapped to making commercial and domestic lifts as well as heavy duty truck hoists, car stacking systems, mobile lifting hoists and theatrical stage lifts.

Ted is retiring this year as well.

Ted says, “It’s time. Better to walk out than to be carried out.’.