Dame Cindy Kiro and Mike Subritzky at the Gunners Dinner. Photo / Government House Collection

Katikati poet, historian and ex-gunner Mike Subritzky has struck up another proud moment with the reading of his poem Kiwi Peacekeepers at Government House.

Mike was among 150 guests at the annual Gunners Day Dinner 2022 hosting members of the Royal New Zealand Artillery Association in Auckland last month.

The reunion culminated in the reciting of one of Mike's poems.

''To have a poem read amongst all of my friends and the Governor-General was very uplifting, such a proud moment,'' he says.

Mike is a retired professional soldier, having served in the Royal New Zealand Navy, Royal New Zealand Artillery and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Most of his 25-year career was spent in the Royal New Zealand Artillery as an instructor teaching young gunners how to operate the mighty howitzers.

Mike is a well known war poet with an international reputation and his work appears in numerous books, CDs and anthologies.

Local gunners celebrate: Greg Malloy (left), Mike Subritzky, Woody Barrett, Chris Morriss and Aaron Taylor. Photo / Chris Morriss

His poetry and verse is often read on in the radio on Anzac Day. One of his poems was read out at Westminster Abbey and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra turned one into a song.

He wrote The Vietnam Scrapbook (originally published in 1995 and reprinted years later).

His Spirit of Anzac poem is at Katikati Memorial Hall's rock and was read out at an Anzac Day service.

The Royal Regiment of Artillery is commonly known as the Royal Artillery of the "gunners" and the artillery arm of the British Army.

About 150 gunners attended last month's dinner.

The only downside to the night was that a number of veterans caught Covid-19 from the celebration but Mike says it was a happy meeting with many veterans and he was honoured to attend and have his poem read.

Kiwi Peacekeepers

There's death all around me, there's death in the air,

I can smell it and feel it - and I know now the fear.

The road could be mined, or an ambush await,

it may be the end - our appointment with fate.



The escorts have left us, we're now on our own,

I'm as frightened as hell - and we're all so alone.

Our armour is moving, we're leaving the town,

Rhodesians are waving, yelling - "Keep your heads down!"



I look at the Gunner, his face is all drawn,

his machine gun is loaded - and the safety catch on.

We drive through the war zone, on dirt roads blood red,

past African kraals - with children unfed.



Expecting a tank mine, or bullet to tell,

or a Russian made rocket - to take us to hell.

At Assembly Place "Lima", the site of an old kraal,

we finally halt - and put our backs to the wall.



Raise the stars of our nation, raise the Brit's Union Jack,

put the dread right behind us - for there's no turning back.

Not there for the fighting, not there for the fall,

we are the friend of no one - and the enemy of all.

... we are the Peacekeepers.



Mike Subritzky NZATMC - AP Lima 1979

Copyright Mike Subritzky - The Flak Jacket Collection