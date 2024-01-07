The baskets along Katikati’s main street.

Katikati is keeping up its tradition this summer of hanging flower baskets lining the main street.

Hanging baskets have once again, been installed along the main street to brighten up the town for summer.

It’s been a Katikati tradition for many years - the concept began by members of the Keep Katikati Beautiful committee in 1998.

Lions Club of Katikati took over the job 10 years ago — including upgrading and maintaining the irrigation system which keeps flowering well into autumn.

The baskets under the care of Katikati College horticultural students.

The Lions would like to thank Katikati College horticulture students and staff who helped with planting, care and storage until they were ready to be put up, also to those who provided funding for project.