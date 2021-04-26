Hakopa Ririnui, Tauranga: Indigenous Legends Scholarship winner

Hakopa Ririnui has won the Yoobee College Indigenous Legends Scholarship. Photo / File

Hakopa Ririnui has stepped off the corporate ladder to chase his passion - digital arts and animation.

The former K-Mart manager, who started as a store greeter, said it was scary stepping away from a good salary but he was determined to follow his heart.

The 24-year-old signed on to do a bachelor in animation with Yoobee College in Rotorua in February and his work is already getting noticed.

He was recently received the Indigenous Legends Scholarship award.

''I was shocked and really stoked and very grateful.''

Sitting on the couch at his home in Tauranga, with rural views out the window, Hakopa can't stop smiling.

''I've always loved art and when Covid hit it gave me a lot of thinking time. I have managed K-Mart stores in Whakatāne, Rotorua and lastly Bethlehem but I decided 'hey I feel like doing something I really enjoy' which is my art.''

''Digital art is a big gamble but I am really loving it so much.''

Art is his passion says Hakopa Ririnui. Photo / George Novak

Hakopa said he was in awe of his tutor, acclaimed artist and illustrator Lee Tawhai.

''He is amazing.''

Hakopa drew inspiration from his Māori heritage and other elements, including modern events, like the global pandemic.

''Art is definitely evolving as we go into our digital world it's connecting more with the younger generation. I, myself, grew up video gaming.''

Hakopa is a freehand artist but working digitally allows him more freedom.

''It just gives you a bit more flexibility and allows you to enhance things in a more surrealistic way. I can spend hours and hours just drawing on the screen.''

Adding animation to the mix and bringing characters to life added another dimension to his work.

And he has a word of advice for those sitting on the fence.

''Chase your dreams.''

Yoobee Colleges Rotorua Campus team leader Jo McCormick said Hakopa's passion for his culture and animation was clear.

''His communication, his presentation, his personality are all impeccable, and he leaves such an impression. It is hard not to be impressed by his passion for animation and culture; he is not afraid to present his traditional cultural work with a very modern and inspirational spin.''

The creative arts sector was also strong.

''There are some really exciting new career opportunities and we need to stay ahead of the curve. It's a career that has plenty of flexibility, people can work from home and have clients all over the world.''

''Learning these skills and becoming qualified in this industry is future-proofing careers.''

Rotorua campus animation tutor Lee Tawhai said the lockdown proved that many of the creative roles were still viable, as most work could be accomplished with a PC, the right software and an internet connection.

He said Hakopa impressed him with his art skills and mindset but most of all his positivity.

''It really is quite infectious.''

Yoobee College's chief executive Ana Maria Rivera said the college was committed to fostering talent to fill the ever-growing need for creative problem solvers and out-of-the-box thinkers.

''New Zealand talent is sought-after overseas because as Kiwis there's so much ingenuity to what we do but there is opportunity that needs to be further untapped, and that is better leveraging the diversity of thought in our creative industries.''

Scholarships play an important role in this.

Māori and Pasifika were underrepresented in creative industries, particularly in technology, so the college had partnered with companies like Datacom and Potentia to offer scholarships, internships and professional development.

She said without these opportunities many learners would not have considered the creative industries.

"As an educator, we have a job to do in showing learners of all ages and ethnicities that creative industries is a viable area of study with clear career outcomes.''

Its been estimated the creative industry injects $17.5 billion to the country's GDP and supports 131,000 jobs.