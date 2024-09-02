All three pools will be emptied, and the internal pool tanks and exterior pool surrounds will be resurfaced.

The temporary hydrotherapy pool access ramp will be replaced with a permanent ramp, the floor in the entry lobby area will be levelled out, and atmosphere controls will be installed in the reception area.

This work at the centre followed the project that began in early 2022 involving maintenance and renewals work, as well as important seismic strengthening on the building, new changing room facilities, and new non-slip poolside flooring.

“Our community of users might have noticed that we have also been drilling a new hot water (geothermal) bore outside the venue to replace the existing bore which is the original and is coming to the end of its useful life,” Strange said.

“This geothermal bore provides hot water for our pools and showers and is vital for water temperature control and also pool hall heating.”

Clubfit Greerton, the gym located upstairs from the pools, will remain open for most of the five-week closure and will have an alternative entrance.

While the Greerton aquatic facilities are closed, regular users and visitors can access any of Tauranga’s other public pools, including Mount Maunganui’s Baywave and Ōtūmoetai Pool.

Aqua Fit classes will be held at Ōtūmoetai Pool on Monday mornings during the closure.

All Greerton BaySwim customers have only signed up, been enrolled in, and paid for eight weeks of swimming lessons in Term 3, and nine weeks of swimming lessons in Term 4.

Subject to availability, these customers can book additional classes at Baywave during the Greerton closure.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to future-proof this busy, much-loved community facility and ensure it remains in good condition for many more years of service,” Strange said.















