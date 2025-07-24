“It’s time to extend that service to the people of Tauranga and some of the smaller towns in between.”
Extending the service could be done “relatively quickly and at an affordable cost,” with operating costs of $10 million over the first four years, Genter said.
Last week, Peters threw his support behind a Sunday service for Te Huia, so it made sense for him to look at extending the service to Tauranga, she said.
“Aotearoa was once linked up by rail services and bus services that were affordable and frequent, and they linked our major centres, and they enabled people to get to even rural parts of our beautiful country.
“It’s time to get our rail network back on track.”
The party’s plan would require new stations in Tauranga, Morrinsville and Waharoa but could be run with existing trains.
It would also need passing loops and full double-tracking, including through the Whangamarino Swamp in Waikato, to speed up the service.
The plan stated the initial proposal could be up and running in the next two years.
The Greens’ full plan was costed at $3.3 billion, with stage two including additional trains for extra services in peak conditions, station refurbishments, a depot in Waikato and duplication of the single track near Meremere rolled out over the next five to 10 years.
These improvements would make a trip between Tauranga and Auckland take two-and-a-half hours, the plan stated.
Asked if passenger rail would clash with the freight trains, Genter said the initial proposal would be a couple of services a day and there was capacity on the line for that.
Stage two would increase network capacity and extend electrification, which would benefit passengers and freight, she said.
“It makes sense to make use of our existing rail lines for those passenger services.”
Passenger rail between Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland was discontinued in 2001 because of low patronage and high operating costs.