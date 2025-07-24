“It’s time to extend that service to the people of Tauranga and some of the smaller towns in between.”

Extending the service could be done “relatively quickly and at an affordable cost,” with operating costs of $10 million over the first four years, Genter said.

Last week, Peters threw his support behind a Sunday service for Te Huia, so it made sense for him to look at extending the service to Tauranga, she said.

“Aotearoa was once linked up by rail services and bus services that were affordable and frequent, and they linked our major centres, and they enabled people to get to even rural parts of our beautiful country.

“It’s time to get our rail network back on track.”

Julie Anne Genter said passenger rail from Tauranga to Auckland could be done “relatively quickly and at an affordable cost”. Photo / Tom Eley

The party’s plan would require new stations in Tauranga, Morrinsville and Waharoa but could be run with existing trains.

It would also need passing loops and full double-tracking, including through the Whangamarino Swamp in Waikato, to speed up the service.

The plan stated the initial proposal could be up and running in the next two years.

The Greens’ full plan was costed at $3.3 billion, with stage two including additional trains for extra services in peak conditions, station refurbishments, a depot in Waikato and duplication of the single track near Meremere rolled out over the next five to 10 years.

These improvements would make a trip between Tauranga and Auckland take two-and-a-half hours, the plan stated.

Asked if passenger rail would clash with the freight trains, Genter said the initial proposal would be a couple of services a day and there was capacity on the line for that.

The Greens want the Te Huia passenger train service extended to Tauranga. Photo / Te Huia

Stage two would increase network capacity and extend electrification, which would benefit passengers and freight, she said.

“It makes sense to make use of our existing rail lines for those passenger services.”

Passenger rail between Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland was discontinued in 2001 because of low patronage and high operating costs.

Asked if it would be different this time, Genter said everywhere that rail was invested in, patronage was growing.

“The privatisation of the rail network in the [1990s] led to underinvestment and a decline, but now rail patronage is growing across the world – it’s what people want.

“Now is the perfect time to use the track we already have and revitalise our passenger rail network.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said it was not the time to pursue rail as a public transport option. Photo / SunLive

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder said rail was a long-term interest for the region, but it was not the right time to pursue it as a viable public transport option.

Infrastructure requirements and funding responsibilities were key considerations, he said.

If political parties such as the Greens promoted rail as part of their policy platform, they must also be prepared to offer a subsidy, he said.

“It would be unreasonable to expect ratepayers to shoulder the full cost.”

Passenger rail services between Tauranga, Hamilton and Auckland ran for many years but were discontinued because of low patronage, Leeder said.

“Any future proposals must be backed by strong evidence of demand and a sustainable funding model.”

The regional council endorsed two strategic plans that signalled future consideration for rail, but the plans spanned more than a decade and involved numerous complex factors, he said.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said a rail trip to Auckland needed to be 2.5 hours to make it an attractive option. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale was “conditionally supportive” of a Tauranga to Auckland passenger rail service.

A transit time of two-and-a-half hours from Tauranga to Auckland needed to be resolved to make it an “attractive option”, he said.

The service would also need to deliver value for money, Drysdale said. He also had “questions” about the Kaimai Tunnel and freight impacts.

“From a Tauranga perspective, I would like to see some options of utilising our local rail network and finding a way to connect passengers from the Mount, Te Puke/Pāpāmoa and Ōmokoroa/Te Puna.

“Considering we have trains running through our city centre, the availability of passenger services could make a huge difference to our public transport system.”

Genter said they would be open to looking at passenger rail within Tauranga.

“Tauranga absolutely needs more passenger transport options.”

Traffic was “so bad” in Tauranga and it was not from a lack of roads, she said.

“You can build as many highways as you want, the traffic is only going to get worse over time and transport costs will escalate.”

The petition also called for the overnight rail service between Auckland and Wellington to be reinstated, and for the return of the Southerner connection between Christchurch and Dunedin.

