Greens urge Government to restore Tauranga, Hamilton to Auckland rail service

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Julie Anne Genter talks to media about the Green Party's pitch for rail in Tauranga.

The Green Partyis calling on the Government to extend the Auckland-Hamilton passenger rail network to Tauranga.

However, Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s chairman says now is not the time for regional passenger rail.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter was in Tauranga on Thursday launching a petition urging

