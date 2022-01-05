Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Great white sharks in Waihī Beach, Bowentown: Resident warns another fatality could happen

7 minutes to read
A Waihī Beach resident has warned another fatality could occur if set netting in Bowentown and Waihī Beach continues. Photo / George Novak

A Waihī Beach resident has warned another fatality could occur if set netting in Bowentown and Waihī Beach continues. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

An "avoidable" death could happen if set netting in Bowentown and Waihī Beach continues, as sharks could "go from eating dead fish to maybe grabbing a couple of kids".

That's the view of Waihī Beach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.