Hundreds of small yellow ducks are tipped by crane into the Tauranga Harbour for the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Karen Killeen
Sunshine, splashes, and a sea of yellow ducklings drew a record-breaking crowd to the Tauranga waterfront on Sunday for the 2025 Great Tauranga Duck Race – the biggest yet according to organisers.
The much-loved annual event, organised by the Tauranga Te Papa Rotary Club, once again proved its worth not only as a crowd-pleaser but as a successful fundraiser for local schools and the Life Education Trust, bringing in nearly $35,000.
“$17,000 from ticket sales went directly to participating primary schools and Life Education Trust,” Rotarian Simon Ellis said.
The Duck Race, now in its eighth year, has become a highlight on Tauranga’s calendar.
“Welcome Bay Primary has already let us know they raised enough to buy a gazebo for school events. Other schools have raised up to $2000 or so each, to fund resources not funded through the education system.”
The event kicked off at The Strand Waterfront, where ducks were released into an outgoing tide and guided toward the finish line near the iconic Hairy Maclary statues – providing spectators with a perfect view.
At 10.30am, the Corporate Duck Race took centre stage with 60 creatively decorated, company-branded ducks competing.
Ellis said one was motorised, and most were fully “pimped out” for the occasion.
“The amount of work that went into detailing and pimping the ducks was impressive.”
Judged by event sponsor Rodney Fong of Ray White Tauranga, the Best Dressed Duck award went to Plumberman, while the race itself saw Page Macrae Engineering take the win.
Its duck, expertly engineered and motorised, crossed the line first, with Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Judea and Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Mount Maunganui claiming second and third.
“Swanny from Page McCrae’s design team said it was a great team-building exercise and fun for the company, as well as giving us their support,” Ellis said.
“They were, however, a bit concerned they may run the battery flat before reaching the finishing line.
“The motorisation was all legit, and maybe some others will look towards some medication next year.”