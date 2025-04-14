The Rotary club took care of logistics so local school PTAs and the Life Education Trust could focus on selling raffle tickets – and keep 100% of the proceeds.

Each of these ducklings was numbered and raffle tickets were sold for each one.

Page McCrae’s winning duck in the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025 ran on a battery. Photo / Supplied

“They had the potential to raise over $20,000 without organising the event themselves, as Tauranga Te Papa Rotary does that for them,” Ellis said.

“And Tauranga Te Papa Rotary sold the remaining tickets.

“Welcome Bay Primary has already let us know they raised enough to buy a gazebo for school events. Other schools have raised up to $2000 or so each, to fund resources not funded through the education system.”

Plumberman won the Best Dressed Duck in the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Supplied

The event kicked off at The Strand Waterfront, where ducks were released into an outgoing tide and guided toward the finish line near the iconic Hairy Maclary statues – providing spectators with a perfect view.

At 10.30am, the Corporate Duck Race took centre stage with 60 creatively decorated, company-branded ducks competing.

Ellis said one was motorised, and most were fully “pimped out” for the occasion.

“The amount of work that went into detailing and pimping the ducks was impressive.”

A kayaker helping keep ducks away from the sea wall while they competed in the main Duckling Race for the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo/ Karen Killeen

Judged by event sponsor Rodney Fong of Ray White Tauranga, the Best Dressed Duck award went to Plumberman, while the race itself saw Page Macrae Engineering take the win.

Its duck, expertly engineered and motorised, crossed the line first, with Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Judea and Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Mount Maunganui claiming second and third.

Page McCrae Engineering’s motorised duck won the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Supplied

“Swanny from Page McCrae’s design team said it was a great team-building exercise and fun for the company, as well as giving us their support,” Ellis said.

“They were, however, a bit concerned they may run the battery flat before reaching the finishing line.

“The motorisation was all legit, and maybe some others will look towards some medication next year.”

Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Judea took second place, and Grange Road Spa Canine Resort – Mount Maunganui won third place in the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Supplied

Grange Spa Canine Resort, a first-time entrant, impressed with two glittering ducks.

“Thanks so much for organising such a fantastic event – we all had a great time and really appreciated being part of it.

“Looking forward to next year already,” Grange Spa’s Ishan Bhatnagar said.

Ducklings take the plunge

At 11am it was time for the main event – the duckling race. Five thousand numbered yellow ducks were dropped into the harbour from a crane, cheered on by the crowd.

Hundreds of small yellow ducks tipped by crane into the Tauranga harbour for the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo/Karen Killeen.

With help from leaf blowers and a kayaker guiding them away from the seawall, the ducklings made their way to the finish line in a slow but steady stream.

The raffle tied to each duckling offered serious prizes, with first place going to Anna Ford with $1000, second place to Jane Grierson with $500 and third place to Catherine Andrew with $250.

Winners have already been contacted.

Ducks competing in the Corporate Duck Race of the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Supplied

With strong support from sponsors, schools, and the business community, the Rotary Club is already setting its sights on 2026.

Rodney Fong and Stephen Lange from Tauranga Te Papa Rotary with the Corporate Ducks at the Great Tauranga Duck Race 2025. Photo / Supplied

“The great feedback from the corporate/business sector is that they will be back for 2026,” Ellis said.

“Rodney Fong from Ray White did not hesitate to say, ‘When Tauranga Te Papa Rotary approaches us to renew the main event sponsorship, I have no hesitation in saying yes’.”