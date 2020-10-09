Govt funding to restore Tahuwhakatiki Marae in Welcome Bay

Tahuwhakatiki Marae Committee chairman John Ohia (left) and committee member Ropata Stephens. Photo / Samantha Olley

The kaitiaki of a Tauranga marae granted $500,000 for restorations are "amazed" and already getting to work.

Ngā Pōtiki's Tahuwhakatiki marae (Rōmai) in Welcome Bay was included in the announcement of nearly $100 million for 351 marae restorations across the country yesterday.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the funding would create 3100 jobs nationwide, as part of the Covid-19 economic recovery.

Ōtawhiwhi marae at Bowentown. Photo / File

The Tahuwhakatiki funding is for upgrading the wharenui and is expected to create six jobs.

Ōtawhiwhi marae at Bowentown, Te Awhe marae and Whakaue marae at Maketū, Makahae marae at Te Puke, and Mōtītī Island marae were other nearby meeting houses granted funding yesterday

Tahuwhakatiki Marae Committee chairman John Ohia describes the house as "the mother and father" of hapū members, where tangi, hui and even weddings take place.

The 109-year-old marae is considered the body of Mataatua ancestor Rongomainohorangi "so every piece of wood that comes off the house will be cremated", Ohia said.

He was "amazed" when the funding application was successful.

Marae committee member Ropata Stephens said the first priority was restoring the carvings, and this work had already started.

"All of our carvings on the outside have deteriorated through time and weather."

The restorations will also include providing wheelchair accessibility, a sprinkler system, insulation and heating because, as Stephens told the Bay of Plenty Times, "It can be bloody cold in winter".

"The roof is also a bit wobbly" so that will be strengthened, and any parts of the building with borer and water damage will be replaced.

Stephens, a retired carpenter, said previous generations "built the house really good but we are going to make it better to last another 100 years".

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said he joined all kaumātua and whānau "who never thought we'd see a government invest around $100m into marae".

"I want to deliver a big mihi to all iwi and Māori organisations that applied, committed to working in partnership with our government to strengthen protections around the heritage and culture of te ao Māori."



"We need to better value who we are as a region and a country," he said.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey. Photo / File

The funding is in addition to $12.4 million announced last month for upgrades of town halls, war memorials and other community facilities around the country and close to $10 million for upgrades and renovations on Pasifika churches.

Jones said the investment recognised the role of marae which were often the heart of their communities.

"Marae are the centre of faith, sport, and family and community gatherings. They often do double service as accommodation, conference centres, health and welfare hubs and host some of our country's most important events."

He said the funding would help bring people back into work in the regions and at the same time upgrade this critical infrastructure.

Mahuta said: "Many marae are in desperate need of repairs and maintenance work, like other community facilities, and this funding is realistically the only financial investment some of them will ever receive."