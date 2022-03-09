Kerry and Marise Harper from Katikati Mowers and Cycles. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati's ''Mr Fix It'' has serviced his last mower... maybe.

Kerry and Marise Harper from Katikati Mowers and Cycles are shutting up shop and moving to Ngatea.

And it will be little surprise to those who know Kerry — his new shed is bigger than his new house.

The couple are in their last weeks trading before they ''semi-retire'' in Ngatea.

The new daily regiment will include downtime, tinkering in the man cave and getting out and about in their beloved seven-metre campervan as often as possible.

It's the end of an era for Kerry.

He's been at the helm of the mower repair business for 12 years specialising in mowers, service and repair of mowers and bicycles.

Considering its location on Main Rd Katikati, he feels he has come full circle.

When young Kerry was fresh out of Katikati College, he started his apprenticeship next door at Henderson and Smythe as a fitter/ welder (where the current tyre shop is now). The company expanded, moved and rebranded and Kerry spent a decade there as floor foreman.

A move to TK Engineering in Waihi was up next. But after a decade of dealing with heavy mine machinery and equipment, Kerry had had enough so they upped sticks and moved home to Katikati.

He bought Katikati Mower Services, which was run by Robin Wildbore for 30 years, and renamed it Katikati Mowers and Cycles.

They've loved their time in Katikati, Marise says. Everyone knows ''Mr Fix It''.

''Kerry is a fitter, welder, engineer but he's also a sparky and plumber,'' Marise says. ''It's in his DNA.

''So many people have said they are going to miss us.''

Their Katikati property had a huge man cave — bigger than the house — and it'll be the same situation in Ngatea.

Kerry has no plans to set up shop again, he says, although he'll be tinkering away and ''probably'' taking on some projects.

But for now it's time to enjoy more of the countryside.

The shop is having a closing down sale, and when the doors close for good the two are off on a holiday in the campervan.

Kerry and Marise would like to give a massive ''thank you'' to all the Katikati community who have supported them throughout the years.