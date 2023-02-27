Papamoa's Cody Cooper had a good day in Rotorua winning all three MX2 races and finishing second overall in the MX1 category.

Papamoa's Cody Cooper had a good day in Rotorua winning all three MX2 races and finishing second overall in the MX1 category.

Pāpāmoa’s Cody Cooper is going from strength to strength with his 2023 national motocross championships campaign.

The Bridgestone Kawasaki Racing Team rider has been busy over the past few months, winning the premier MX1 class at the MX Fest in Taupō, the men’s 35-39 years class at the 2022 New Zealand Veterans’ and Women’s Motocross Championships and dominating the MX1 and MX2 categories of the Waikato Motocross Championship series.

But that was all just a build-up to the 2023 national series.

Following the second round of the four-round series at Horohoro, Rotorua on Sunday, he finds himself running away with the MX2 title and within striking distance range of clinching the MX1 class title as well.

At Horohoro he won two of his three MX2 (250cc) races and finished third in the other which, added to his hat-trick of wins at the series opener at Balclutha, means he is now 25 points clear of his nearest challenger, Oparau’s James Scott.

Te Puke's Tyler Steiner.





Cooper also lined up in the MX1 class at Horohoro, winning the opening race of the day.

It was his first MX1 class race win of the series but, added to his solid podium finish in Balclutha, he has moved up to now be just two points shy of the overall runner-up spot.

“I have the speed to win in both classes, but I am suffering a little bit with fatigue. Doing two classes is hard, although it does mean I’m fresh with knowledge about how the track is changing between races. There are pluses and minuses with this.

“I always wanted to do two classes and I’m really loving the 250 bike, so I’m glad I’m riding it.

“I’ve got a month now before the final two rounds at Taupō, so I’ve got a bit of time to work more on my body, getting fitter.

“I feel I have made some great steps forward since my racing at Balclutha and I love the track at Taupō, so I’m feeling quite positive. My starts let me down a bit today [Sunday], but I always seem to start well at Taupō, so that has me feeling positive too.”

Overall MX1 winner Maximus Purvis.

Mangakino’s Maximus Purvis leads the MX1 class by 10 points from Aucklander Hamish Harwood.

Te Puke’s Tyler Steiner finished the Horohoro round in eighth place in the MX1 class, while Pukehina’s Flynn Watts was third overall in the under-19 MX2 class.

Pukehina's Flynn Watts was third overall in the MX2 under 19 category.

With the scheduled third round of the series in Hastings cancelled due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Hawke’s Bay, there will be a bumper weekend of racing in Taupō with two rounds back to back on March 25 and 26.