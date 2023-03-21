Janice Purdie with friends and family. Photo / Hauraki District Council

On 10 March, Hauraki mayor Toby Adams made a special trip to Hamilton to present Janice Purdie with her Hauraki District Council OnYa Award.

Known as the OnYa’s (as in Good On Ya! - You made a difference), Janice was nominated for an OnYa Caring for the Community award last year but as she had moved to a retirement complex in Hamilton, she wasn’t able to attend the awards evening.

Janice was honoured for her work in the community and the lives she touched through her volunteer work at the Paeroa Co-operating Parish and as a hospital chaplain, along with being a Parish councillor and worship leader for services at Ōhinemuri House.

The OnYa Community Awards hold a special place in the mayor’s heart, and after Janice’s 23 years of community service in Paeroa, before retiring to Hamilton, Toby said it was the least he could do to take the award to her.

Friends and family from Paeroa and from around the world (via Facetime) helped to celebrate the accolade. Her family were especially grateful that the mayor took the time to make it so special for them.

A true humble hero, one person asked, “What did you do in your spare time?” and Janice’s reply was delightful - “What spare time!”