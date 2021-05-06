Golfers raise $24,000 for youth development in Pāpāmoa

An event at the Mount Maunganui Golf Course raised money for Pāpāmoa youth. Photo / File

Pāpāmoa Rotary Club has held another successful golf tournament for youth development.

The eighth annual tournament, on April 18, was held at Mount Maunganui Golf Club.

A release from the Rotary Club said local businesses came on board to take part in the charity event.

"The day saw a great turnout and a massive $24,000 raised for youth development within Pāpāmoa district," the release said.

This adds to Pāpāmoa Rotary Club's contribution of more than $100,000 since the tournament's beginnings in 2013.

"These funds have seen our young people benefit from bike racks, helmets, playground equipment, and funding towards Pāpāmoa Surf Club including a boat, 4 Wheel Drive Quad and Club programs, and various youth programs in the Bay of Plenty."

This year's funds will be focused on youth development to support the rapidly growing community and tackle some of the issues arising within this change.

Of the $24,000 raised, three cheques of $5000 will go to the club's main beneficiaries the Graeme Dingle Foundation, RYDA Road Safety Education, and Pāpāmoa Surf Club.

The donations were announced at a special meeting with Rotary Pāpāmoa team volunteers, sponsors, and beneficiaries.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation's Kiwi Can program teaches kids values and resilience.

Dan Allen Gordon, accepting the cheque for the Kiwi Can team, said this contribution would benefit a further 720 children in Pāpāmoa this year through their programs.

RYDA educates youth on road safety.

Jerry Cowper, who received the contribution for RYDA, said the funds would help an additional 600 students in the Mount and Pāpāmoa attend their road safety course next year.

Pāpāmoa Surf Club trains and upskills its volunteers to keep the community safe in the water.

Pāpāmoa Surf Club's Nikki Heatly said the money would help with essential first aid training for surf club volunteers.

Pāpāmoa Rotary Club's Rod Kueuke paid tribute to the "special and long-term commitment" to the event from Bluehaven Management, the Mount Maunganui Golf Club, and 31 hole sponsors who ensured the success of the day.

He also extended appreciation to all the smaller sponsors for prizes and raffle items and to those who provided items for the auction.

Kueuke said the event was about providing for the Pāpāmoa community and it is great to see so many firms from this area prepared to donate to this cause.